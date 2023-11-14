Nikki Reed Shares Rare PDA Photo With Husband Ian Somerhalder While Promoting New Project

Image Credit: Nina Fernandez/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Nikki Reed revealed that she and her husband Ian Somerhalder are working on a new project together with an impressive PDA photo on her Instagram on Tuesday, November 14. The Twilight actress, 35, shared a picture of the two of them performing an acrobatic stunt by the shore, as they sat on a blanket. In the shot, Ian, 44, appeared to be holding her up, and they were smiling as they were posing face to face.

In the shot, Ian sat on the ground with his elbows resting on his knees, as he held up Nikki in the air. She struck a pose, as The Vampire Diaries star held her up. Ian was wearing a black tank top and matching shorts, while his wife rocked a white, shoulder-less crop top and bikini bottoms.

While she didn’t explicitly say what she and her husband were working on, she did explain that they had “something cookin'” and promised that it would “blow your mind.” She did drop some hints though and spoke about her passion for health. “If you follow me here, you know that health and wellness are my passion and I believe clean medicine is the future. You have heard me talk about making my own products, how I source ingredients, the importance of reading labels, and my obsession with bioavailability,” she wrote. “Combining all of these things to create something that has never been done before in the supplement industry has been my dream, and if that idea excites you too then I can’t wait for you to see what is coming.”

The new project together isn’t the only exciting news for the couple this year. Nikki and Ian also welcomed their second child in June. Nikki revealed that she’d given birth to a baby boy on her Instagram Story. “A few weeks ago we welcomed our son on what can only be described as one of the most beautiful days of my life,” she wrote. “Born at home in water and surrounded by so much love, in an instant my heart doubled in size.”

Nikki and Ian have been married since 2015. In addition to their infant son, the pair are also parents to a daughter, Bodhi. Before wedding Ian, Nikki was married to singer Paul McDonald in 2011. The pair separated in 2014.