Nikki Reed Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Ian Somerhalder: See Baby Bump Photo

Nikki Reed is going to be a mother of two! The 34-year-old actress announced on Monday, Jan. 9 that she is expecting her second child with her husband of seven years, Ian Somerhalder, 44, with a sweet snapshot of herself carrying their 5-year-old daughter, Bodhi Soleil, while cradling her baby bump. “2023 celebrating life,” she began in her caption. “Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift.”

“As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world,” she continued. “Thank you so much for honoring that, and for sending positivity and kindness and LOVE. Some things are too good not to share :)”.

Nikki wore a skin-tight, brown maxi dress in the stunning snapshot, which was taken on a gorgeous hillside with mountains in the background and a bush with purple flowers next to her. She angled her head down so that most of her face was hidden by her off-white, wide-brimmed hat. Bodhi matched her proud mom’s color palette and wore tan corduroy pants and a brown cheetah-print sweater. Her pink polka-dot socks gave a cute pop of color.

As Nikki explained in her post, she and Ian protect their private lives fiercely. While they keep Bodhi out of the spotlight, Nikki has opened up about what it’s like raising their daughter on a farm with goats, cows, horses, and fresh produce. “I made a conscious choice to give my child the most normal life possible,” the Twilight alum told PEOPLE in May 2022. “It felt like a relief, moving out of the city. I promise that if anybody wants a feeling of ease, of peace, of calm, the answer is nature.”

She added that her “greatest joy” is watching Bodhi “run through the dirt with her shoes off.”

She also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in 2019 about how she balances her flourishing career and being a mom to a young one. “You know, balance is a dance. It’s not a destination, right?” she explained. “It’s a continual dance that we are all navigating. We live in a very busy time and we all have a lot of things we’re passionate about and things that get us up in the morning that make us feel inspired. And, you don’t want to give up any of those things. But, I think we all relate in that we all wish we could just slow down a little bit… It’s a dance.”

While Ian has kept his lips pretty tight about fatherhood, he gushed with delight as he awaited the birth of his first child. “In my 38 years on this earth I’ve never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this,” the Vampire Diaries alum wrote alongside an Instagram photo of himself kissing Nikki’s growing baby bump in May 2017, which served as their pregnancy announcement.

“I can’t think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first. This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast…because that’s what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy,” he concluded.