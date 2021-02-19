Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed Go For A Hike With Their Daughter Bodhi Soleil, 3, In Rare New Family Pics

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are rarely spotted with their adorable daughter Bodhi Soleil. But new photos show the whole family taking a hike together in Malibu!

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed couldn’t resist going for a hike on a gorgeous day in Malibu. The couple, who are ultra protective of their daughter, brought three-year-old Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder along with them for their day of fun in the sun. The whole family was spotted traipsing through the Malibu hills on February 17, looking the picture of happiness as their growing girl took in the sights and sounds.

The Twilight alum, 32, looked casual and cute in a pair of bootcut jeans and a fuzzy plaid coat, her hair done up in a messy bun. She carried Bodhi’s equally cute pink puffer jacket when the weather got too warm. After completing their hike, the family was spotted heading to a nearby market where Ian masked up and did a little grocery shopping. Sounds like the perfect Los Angeles day!

Nikki once said on Instagram that she would love to live “off the grid” completely one day and be one with nature. For now, she and her husband of seven years are settling for keeping their lives as private as possible. They rarely show photos of Bodhi online, and if they do, it’s only of her little hands.

Nikki told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview that she had to revamp her whole life when she became a mother. That meant figuring out a way to balance work and motherhood. “I think taking the time to really be present is important. It’s about learning that it’s okay for things to go unanswered for five minutes,” Nikki said. “You know, balance is a dance. It’s not a destination, right? It’s a continual dance that we are all navigating.”