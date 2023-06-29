Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder’s Baby Born: Couple Welcomes Baby No. 2 After Home Water Birth

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder became parents for the second time! The actress, 35, announced that she’d given birth to a baby boy a few weeks ago in an Instagram Story posted on Thursday, June 29. She revealed that she had a home water birth and gushed about how special the experience was, while thanking her midwife and doctors. She shared a close-up photo of herself while holding one of her baby’s little hands.

Nikki said that welcoming her son was a wonderful experience and she felt so much love for the baby boy. “A few weeks ago we welcomed our son on what can only be described as one of the most beautiful days of my life,” she wrote in part. “Born at home in water and surrounded by so much love, in an instant my heart doubled in size.”

The actress continued and said that she has “strong boundaries” about sharing photos of her children. “I wanted to share first so I can say thank you in advance for honoring those boundaries, and for sending positivity, kindness and LOVE,” she wrote.

Nikki had announced that she and Ian, 44, were expecting their second child in an Instagram post in January. She shared a photo of herself holding her five-year-old daughter Bodhi Soleil, while cradling her baby bump. “2023 celebrating life,” she wrote with the photo. “Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift.”

Ian shared the same photo and wrote about how excited he was to be a dad once again. “All I’ve ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family. Thank you Nik for giving me that gift,” The Vampire Diaries star wrote in the caption. “Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!”