Nikki Reed Shares Rare Baby Bump Photo Hugging Pregnant Rumer Willis

Nikki Reed and Rumer Willis are expecting the best. The pregnant Twilight star, 34, took to Instagram on Monday to share a snap with the Empire actress, 34, who will welcome her first child later this year.

“When bumps collide,” Nikki joked as she hugged the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis in the snap. Both ladies were models of maternity as they embraced. While Nikki opted for a fitted caramel-hued dress and a matching wool coat, Rumer went with a ditsy floral dress in a faded blue. Dressed up for an outdoor snap, she added a cardigan and sunglasses. Nikki couldn’t help but praise her friend in her caption, telling the singer/actress, “You are such a beautiful mama-to-be.”

Rumer has been leaning on friends and family after making dad Bruce’s frontotemporal dementia diagnosis public on Thursday, Feb 16. The Die Hard star’s inner circle revealed he was battling aphasia, a condition that affects all aspects of speech processing, back in Mar. 2022.

Sharing the news via the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website, the family thanked fans “for the outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past ten months.” They continued with a heartwrenching health update, explaining how after nearly a year of care Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).”

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces,” the statement went on. “While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Later, middle sister Scout Willis, 31, updated fans on social media. She posted to her Instagram Story, saying, how “emotionally tired” and “overwhelmed” she was from the outpour of support. Thanking the public, the singer said she was “very in awe of the love so many people have for my papa,” and went on to add how “grateful” she and her sisters have been. (Demi and Bruce are also mom and dad to Tallulah Willis, 29, while the action star also shares two girls with wife Emma Hemming.