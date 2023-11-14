Meagan Good Sizzles in Tiny String Bikini & Responds to BBL Comment

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Meagan Good was living her best life during a beautiful vacation on Monday, November 13. The Think Like a Man actress, 42, posted a video, sharing some clips and photos from a wonderful day on the beach on her Instagram. She looked absolutely gorgeous as she rocked a tiny yellow string bikini. She looked like she had a blast wading in the water and showing off her amazing looks.

Meagan shared a variety of clips of her hopping in the crystal clear water and dancing around on the shore. She also shared a few photos of her posing alongside a giant rock. She also shared a short clip of her view as she lounged on the beach. Besides the tiny string bikini, Meagan also rocked a pair of sunglasses. In the caption, Meagan also tagged her hairstylist and showed love to the person who filmed and snapped the photos.

While many of the comments were very complimentary to Meagan, one person did leave a comment accusing her of getting a BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) surgery to make her backside look different. The model let the person know that that couldn’t be further from the truth. “Nah homie. That a 42-year-old petite ‘I worked for that’ gym booty,” she wrote.

Aside from her fabulous bikini look, Meagan has been in a relationship with actor Jonathan Majors since May, after finalizing her divorce from DeVon Franklin in June 2022. The pair were first seen together at LAX, after the reports emerged. The reports of their relationship came months after the Marvel star was accused of allegedly assaulting a woman in a domestic dispute in March. Jonathan has denied the allegations.

Meagan and DeVon announced that they were divorcing after nine years of marriage in a joint statement to People in December 2021. “After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” they said in part. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.”