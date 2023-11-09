Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Were Reportedly ‘Nervous’ Ahead of Baby’s Birth

Image Credit: Jojo Korsh/BFA.com/Shutterstock

A new report claims Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and, Travis Barker, 47, were “nervous” leading up to the birth of their first child together, due to the Poosh founder’s complicated pregnancy. “Kourtney went to the hospital days before she gave birth,” a source told Us Weekly for a Thursday, November 9 report. “Kourtney and Travis were very nervous toward the end, this was the scariest pregnancy she has had.”

Still, they shared, Kourtney found comfort in the presence of the Blink-182 drummer, whom she married in May of 2022. “Travis was right by her side supporting her,” the source divulged. “Both parents are feeling so very blessed to be new parents and are so grateful that Rocky Thirteen Barker is in this world!”

Kourtney and Travis welcomed their little bundle of joy sometime in the first week of November, sources confirmed to PEOPLE for a November 4 report. On November 2, rumors kicked into high gear when Kylie Jenner was seen arriving at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, per TMZ. Travis was also seen coming and going.

Travis, who already shares three kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and Kourtney, who shares three kids with ex Scott Disick, were subsequently photographed leaving the Los Angeles area-hospital on November 7, following days of speculation about the blessed family event.

Now that they have their little rocker home, however, a second source says while they’re doing “amazing,” they’re also taking precautions to keep him safe. “Kourtney and Travis are doing amazing since bringing home their son,” the separate source told Us Weekly. “They stayed in the hospital a few extra days because they wanted to play it extra safe after their health scare this summer.”

They continued, saying they’ve allowed a select few to see baby Barker. “They haven’t let many people come around the baby and are remaining fairly isolated at home,” the source explained. “Of course, the family has seen him and they think he’s absolutely perfect. All the kids are so excited to have a little brother, and they’re taking turns helping Kourtney and Travis out any way they can. They’re so happy to be home where they can enjoy their privacy and just celebrate this new chapter. It’s a very happy time, and they feel beyond blessed.”

Kourtney was previously hospitalized for urgent fetal surgery in September. “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kourtney wrote in part via Instagram at the time. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

Kourtney continued, explaining the “fear” she felt during the medical ordeal. “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she wrote. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”