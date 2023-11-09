Harry Styles Rocks Shaved Head on U2 Date Night With GF Taylor Russell in Las Vegas

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Harry Styles, 29, debuted a new hairstyle during a recent U2 concert in Las Vegas last week, as reported by TMZ on November 9. While at the show alongside his girlfriend, Taylor Russell, the pop sensation rocked a shaved head (see PHOTOS HERE). A source who was in attendance told the tabloid that Harry and his new lady were “cuddled up all night” and packed on the PDA during the band’s performance.

The “As It Was” hitmaker rocked a white t-shirt for the night out in Sin City. Meanwhile, Taylor looked chic in a black t-shirt and opted to tie her raven-hued tresses up and back. In the clip, the One Direction alum had his hand sweetly placed on Taylor’s neck as they both danced along to the music.

Soon after photos and videos of Harry with the new buzzcut landed on social media, many of his fans took to the comments to react. “He’s now Harry. Not Harry Styles no more,” one fan joked, while another quipped, “I cannot f****** believe I’m looking at Harry Styles with a buzzcut. he doesn’t look bad thou [sic]. But it’s super weird. This feels like a simulation. Harry baby where are your curls?”

A few other fans were too preoccupied with seeing Harry and Taylor together to pay attention to his new hairstyle. “Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are so cute They seem very well suited for each other,” one fan tweeted, while a second wrote, “wait he’s dating Taylor Russell what.” Meanwhile, a third fan couldn’t help but comment on the duo’s romance. “Oh the rumours [sic] were true,” they tweeted.

Harry and the Bones and All star were first linked to each other in June 2023 after they were spotted out on a stroll together, as reported by Cosmopolitan. Later, on July 10, Harry and the 29-year-old were spotted on a vacation in Vienna. The two fueled romance rumors once more in August when Harry and Taylor were spotted packing on the PDA in London. One more, Harry and his new flame sent fans into a frenzy when they went on a romantic bike ride in London on September 24. Prior to Taylor, Harry was linked to director Olivia Wilde, 39, from 2021 until their November 2022 split.