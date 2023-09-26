Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Pack on the PDA in London 10 Months After Olivia Wilde Split

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Harry Styles, 29, and Taylor Russell, also 29, were couple goals while out in North London over the weekend of September 24 (see PHOTOS HERE). During their outing, the pop sensation and the Escape Room star held hands as they enjoyed a coffee date amid their budding romance. Harry kept it casual in a black puffer coat over his grey hoodie and paired the outerwear with black trousers.

taylor and harry biking in london today! pic.twitter.com/xRwErBgc7V — taylor russell and harry styles (@tayrryupdate) September 24, 2023

The Hollywood heartthrob added classic black Vans sneakers, a green baseball cap, and sunglasses to tie the ensemble together. The brunette beauty rocked an oversized bright-orange sweater with baggy jeans. Taylor accessorized her cozy Sunday ensemble with black sunglasses, gold hoops, and tied her tresses up and back into an elegant ponytail.

Later, a fan spotted the duo riding bicycles together around the same area. In a video, Harry was pictured waving at the fan as he and Taylor zoomed by on bright green bikes. Many of their fans took to the comments section of the clip to react to their romantic outing. “He’s introduced her to the lime bikes, they have to get married now,” one admirer joked, while another added, “they’re such cuties.” A separate fan couldn’t help but think that the fan account meant his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who he dated briefly in 2012. “Omg tell me why when I read Taylor I thought about TS,” they penned.

This isn’t the first time that the new couple has been spotted together in recent months, as Harry and Taylor were pictured getting cozy at an event on August 10. Harry attended the press event for Taylor’s new play The Effect, in which she stars. In photos obtained by TMZ last month, the One Direction alum wrapped his arms around his leading lady.

Harry’s recent romance with the Canada native comes nearly one year after he split from Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde. The 39-year-old beauty and Harry dated for nearly two years until they decided to call it quits in November 2022. Multiple sources told PEOPLE at the time that the now-exes were “taking a break.” Their split also came amid Olivia’s custody battle with her ex, Jason Sudeikis. “He’s still touring and is now going abroad,” one of the insiders told the mag last year. “She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It’s a very amicable decision.”