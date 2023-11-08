Kel Mitchell Reportedly Hospitalized in Los Angeles After Mystery Illness

Image Credit: John Nacion/Shutterstock

According to a new report, Good Burger 2 actor Kel Mitchell was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Tuesday, November 7 for an unknown illness. Per TMZ, the Kenan & Kel star, 45, entered the hospital through the emergency room. A witness to the arrival told the outlet that the comedic actor “appeared to be conscious and alert when he arrived.” The outlet confirmed on Wednesday that though the cause of the mystery illness is unknown, Kel was still in the hospital and “getting treatment” a day later on November 8. Hollywood Life reached out to Kel’s team, but did not receive an immediate response.

The news comes just as Good Burger 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 1997 comedy co-starring Kenan Thompson, is set to be released on November 22 by Paramount +. In a December 2022 interview, the actor, whose career is experiencing a resurgence, admitted it’s “surreal” to be stepping back into old roles.

“Man, it’s been great,” he told Insider at the time. “It’s been surreal doing this and people still enjoying it. New fans, and then people that have followed me all my life… And it’s cool because I look at it, I love the Rat Pack, I love Lucille Ball. I love the entertainers from back then that were just killing it at different ages of their life, where they could still do the physical comedy and still do it well.”

He went on, adding that he still feels healthy enough to tackle physical comedic roles. “I feel like I’m built like that, because I’ve watched all these great comedians since I was a kid,” he explained to the outlet. “I’m glad I stayed working out and taking care of myself because my characters have a lot of physical comedy. Even with the Kenan & Kel reboot that we did on SNL, I was ready! I was ready and that was awesome. I always say, ‘You stay ready, you don’t have to get ready.'”