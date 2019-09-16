Kel Mitchell: 5 Things To Know About The ’90s Star Hitting The Dance Floor For ‘DWTS’ Season 28

‘DWTS’ season 28 premieres Sept. 16 and Kel Mitchell is one of the celebrities who will be vying for the mirrorball trophy this season. Before the new season begins, here’s what you need to know about Kel.

Kel Mitchell, 41, is one of the 12 celebrity cast members of Dancing With the Stars season 28. Kel has been making us laugh for over two decades but now it’s time to see if he can wow us with his dance moves. The actor and comedian will be hitting the dance floor starting Sept. 16. So, who is Kel Mitchell? If you weren’t a ’90s kids, you might need to get up to speed on all things Kel.

1. Kel is best known for being a cast member on the sketch series All That. Kel was one of the original cast members on the Nickelodeon show, which premiered in 1994. Kel and Kenan Thompson eventually starred in their own spinoff titled Kenan & Kel, which aired from 1996 to 2000. All That was revived in 2019 and Kel serves as an executive producer on the series.

2. He auditioned for Saturday Night Live. Kel revealed that he tried out for the show during an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit. He said that he did a joke about if DMX was in Toy Story and a song about Michael Jackson, which he said was a “mess.” His pal Kenan also auditioned for SNL and was cast in 2003. Kenan’s been on the show ever since.

3. Kel is also known for his role in the cult classic Good Burger. The movie was based on the All That comedy sketch that featured Kel and Kenan. Good Burger was released in 1997 and marked Kel’s feature film debut.

4. He is also a youth pastor. Kel is a youth pastor at the Spirit Food Christian Center in Winnetka, California. He takes part in a teaching series and bible studies.

5. He’s happily married. Kel married rapper Asia Lee in 2012. The couple has a daughter together, who was born in July 2017. Kel was previously married to Tyisha Hampton-Mitchell.