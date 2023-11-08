Gisele Bundchen Dances on the Beach in Tiny String Bikini in Brazil: Photo

Image Credit: Mcp/Shutterstock

No one does a bikini photo better than Gisele Bündchen! The 43-year-old took to Instagram on November 8 to share a carousel of photos from her life lately, and added a sexy bikini snapshot on the first slide. While at a beach in Brazil, Gisele danced in a brown string bikini. “Special little moments,” she captioned the post, along with a red heart emoji.

Other photos in the post featured recent memories from the blonde beauty’s life. In the fourth slide, Gisele took a pause from her busy day to practice yoga with her kids. The photo dump tugged at heartstrings as Gisele posed with her parents, Vania and Valdir. In that slide, she rocked a casual yet chic ensemble featurinh a white tank top and dark workout leggings.

After the mother-of-two shared the photos with her 22.2 million followers, many took to the comments thread. “Best thing ever is opening IG and bumping into this show!!! I love you,” one admirer gushed, while another added, “Beautiful,” along with several red heart emojis. A third fan admired the family photos on Gisele’s post. “These are beautiful photos that celebrate life, health, well-being, love, happiness and family; I loveeeeeee [sic]!” they penned.

Aside from the chic bikini post, Gisele recent wowed in a white tank top via Instagram on October 23. Just over two weeks ago, she took to the social platform to share her latest campaign with Gaia Herbs. In the video, Gisele rocked a cream-colored top with matching sweatpants while she practiced yoga and meditation outdoors. “I’ve been taking Lion’s Mane Mushroom for a while and it really helps me focus and boost my energy,” she captioned the post. “Thank you @gaiaherbs for making this product. I love it!”

Gisele’s recent posts come one year after her divorce from NFL star Tom Brady, 46. At the time, the pro athlete took to his Instagram in a since-deleted post to confirm the split. “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Tom wrote in October of 2022. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Gisele recently opened up about the divorce during an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning on September 24. “I look into my life and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she explained at the time. “I wouldn’t have any other life. If they say, ‘can you change something in your life,’ I wouldn’t change absolutely anything.”

Gisele and Tom were married from 2009 until 2022 and share two kids, including 13-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian.