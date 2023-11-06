Kim Kardashian Stuns in Skintight, Crucifix-Covered Halter Dress & Stilettos at 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian never fails to impress on the red carpet, and Monday night at the CFDA Fashion Awards was no exception! The mom of four, 43, stepped onto the carpet in an impressively slinky black leather halter dress by Chrome Hearts. The look was covered in barely visible crucifixes, a truly eye-catching goth detail. The dress featured a plunging back with a sexy buckle and strap, and a row of buttons down the back. She accessorized with a fierce pair of black and clear platform stiletto heels, dramatic makeup glam, and of course, a sweeping 90’s supermodel updo. Kim expertly posed from every angle, showing off the sleek crucifix print.

The look was a marked departure from Kim’s look at last year’s event, which included a wet-look strapless gown and a platinum blonde, slicked back hairstyle. The star of The Kardashians was honored with the Innovator Award for her iconic shapewear company, SKIMS, at last year’s ceremony.

Though she rarely has a fashion miss these days, the style icon admits she’s had her moments. “I definitely have style regrets,” she told INSIDER in 2017. “I mean, I wear some things and I’m just like, ‘Why did I wear that?'” At the time, she cited “anywhere from 2007 to 2011, 2012” as being her worst years for style.

More recently, she admitted that SKIMS had exceeded all her expectations for success. “Obviously you dream big and you have big hopes but this definitely exceeded everything that I ever imagined especially starting as primarily a shapewear brand,” she told TIME in June.

“I’m also the kind of person where I never get too excited, but there are those moments. I remember I walked into some Hollywood party and there were a lot of well-known people and one of the girls, an actress, she literally yelled ‘Skims!’ as soon as I walked in the room, and someone just lifted her top and goes, ‘I’m wearing a Skims!’ I don’t know if it’s called imposter syndrome or whatever, I still always feel that, but I think it’s part of what keeps me going. I never dreamed that this would be my life.”