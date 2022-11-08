Kim Kardashian Risks Run-In With Kanye West’s Ex Julia Fox At CFDA Fashion Awards

Kim Kardashian risked running into Kanye West‘s ex Julia Fox at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday, November 7. The Kardashians star, 42, and the Uncut Gems actress, 32, were both pictured at the star-studded event, where Kim received the Innovator Award for her successful shapewear company SKIMS. Both Kim and Julia looked absolutely gorgeous, and we can surmise they didn’t have a conversation with each other for obvious reasons.

Kim wore a strapless black gown from Dolce & Gabbana with a see-through panel and black boots. Kim’s look highlighted her incredible sexy body. Her mom Kris Jenner and her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner were all there to support her. The businesswoman was presented with the Innovator Award by Martha Stewart.

Julia wore a black bra top and matching underwear with a black cutout gown that exposed her entire torso. She also rocked gray hair in her roots and carried a black clutch purse in her hand. Julia’s been known to emulate Kim’s fashion, but their outfits were very different this time around.

Obviously, the main thing Kim and Julia have in common is Kanye, 45. Ye had a six-week romance with Julia after they met at a New Year’s Eve party at the beginning of this year. It was one of Kanye’s first public romances after Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in Feb. 2021 after seven years of marriage. Julia and Kanye enjoyed several PDA-filled outings until the actress confirmed on Feb. 14 that she and the rapper had split. “It was the best thing that could have happened to me,” Julia told Entertainment Tonight about her relationship with Kanye at The Batman premiere on March 1. “It was like hitting a reset button. It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about.” She also confirmed that she and Kanye are “still friends” following their split.

As for Kim and Kanye, the exes’ relationship has soured recently due to the rapper writing anti-Semitic words on social media, causing him to be suspended and/or banned on some platforms. It also caused a lot of backlash from fellow celebs, fans, and critics, and many brands he had partnerships with, including Adidas, terminated their contracts with him. Kanye also caused controversy when he apparently got into an argument with a parent at one of his and Kim’s son Saint’s recent soccer matches.