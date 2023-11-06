Kate Middleton Skips Trip With Prince William to Help Prince George With Schoolwork

Image Credit: Dave Shopland/Shutterstock

Sometimes you just need to help your kids with their homework. Prince William revealed that his wife, Kate Middleton, needed to sit out on a recent trip to Singapore to help their eldest son Prince George. The Prince of Wales, 41, revealed that his wife, 41, needed to give George, 10, a hand with some of his schoolwork in a speech on Monday, November 6.

William explained why the Princess of Wales couldn’t make it to Singapore for a royal visit, and he revealed that she was helping George study. “Catherine is very sorry she can’t be here,” he said, per People. “She is helping George through his first set of major exams.”

William had traveled to Singapore to be there for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. The organization promotes environmental issues and awards those who have made an impact. This marks the third annual ceremony, and the pair plan to keep the award going until 2030. This is the first time that Kate has not attended the ceremony.

While Kate was not able to attend, the Prince of Wales did share photos of him meeting with the country’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Instagram. “A pleasure to meet with Prime Minister @leehsienloong and President @tharman.sg today,” he wrote in the caption. “Thank you for such a warm welcome back to Singapore, it’s fantastic to be back in the City in Nature to see and hear about your leadership to help shape the future of our planet.”

It’s very clear that the Princess of Wales is very involved in her son’s studies with amazing instincts as a mom. She spoke about George beginning exams during a visit to a school in Cardiff, Wales in October. “George is just at the beginning of being tested. He says, ‘Mummy, I keep getting tested all the time,'” she said. “But when it gets to A-levels you feel like you’re on it.”