Kate Middleton Consoles Child Who Fell off Their Bike During Visit to Local School: Photos

Image Credit: Jane Barlow/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Mom mode on! Kate Middleton, 41, was quick to console a child when they fell off their bicycle at a local school event in Scotland on November 2. After the child appeared to be upset after the incident, the Princess of Wales made sure to kneel down and spoke to him about how “brave” he was (watch the video here). “Are you okay?” she said to the child as they nodded their head in confirmation.

Kate also patted him on the back and asked him where he left the bike. After the little one pointed in the direction of the bicycle, the mother-of-three then asked him if he wanted to “give it another go” on his bike. Soon after a video of the moment landed on social media, a few admirers of the 41-year-old took to the comments to react. “Princess Catherine is a genuine soul. There is absolutely nothing pretentious or fake about this woman. Love her,” one fan tweeted, while another added, “This is very sweet.”

While at the event, Kate rocked a casual, yet chic, ensemble. The brunette beauty bundled up in a plaid green puffer coat and added black trousers to her look. She made sure to accessorize and added brown leather boots fit for the occasion. Her husband, Prince William, 41, was also in attendance and sported a nearly identical look. The proud dad rocked an army-green colored jacket, black pants, and brown utility boots.

Despite the A-lister couple both attending the event together, their three kiddos were not pictured with them. Will and Kate share Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. Most recently, Kate wowed at an event at Nottingham Trent University on October 11. For that outing, she looked extra chic in a monochromatic beige number that featured a long-sleeve sweater and matching skirt. Kate tied the look together with nude suede high heel pumps and a matching cream-colored leather purse.

Another fashion moment that Kate had in recent months included her sexy green Burberry suit worn on September 26. The stylish Royal completed the pantsuit look with a white blouse and green heels. Some of her accessories included a gold chain-link necklace and dainty gold hoop earrings. At the time, Kate sported the outfit during her visit to a family-owned heritage textile mill outside Leeds.