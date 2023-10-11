Kate Middleton Rocks Monochromatic Beige Look at Nottingham Trent University: Photos

Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton, 41, turned heads in an all-beige ensemble on October 11! The Princess of Wales stepped out in a cozy sweater and matching cream-colored skirt during her visit to Nottingham Trent University. Kate accessorized her outfit with gold hoop earrings that featured pearls, a matching beige purse, and nude suede heels. The 41-year-old also styled her brunette tresses in beach waves with a center part.

The mother-of-three opted to wear the stunning ensemble during her visit to the university in support of World Mental Health Day, as reported by PEOPLE. Kate dropped in at the university and reportedly checked in with students amid the new semester. “The Princess is passionate about ensuring young people have the right tools in place to take care of their mental wellbeing, especially in relation to understanding and managing their own emotions,” Kate’s office at Kensington Palace said to the mag in a statement.

“She is also focused on encouraging young people to build key protective factors such as healthy relationships and communities around them which will help them to lay stronger foundations as they move through life,” they added.

While at the school, Kate participated in a few workshops with students including a “step in circle.” The workshop helps to build “confidence, proactively manage their well-being, and raise awareness of the wide range of support networks available to them.”

One day prior, Kate stepped out with her husband, Prince William, for another event related to World Mental Health Day. During that outing, she rocked a bright-yellow blazer complete with an all-black pantsuit underneath. William looked dapper in a classic black suit. Kate also gave a speech during the forum in order to highlight the importance of mental health.

“Today, more people feel empowered to talk about their mental health than ever before. This is a major step forward. William and I continue to be inspired to see young people, like you all here today, leading this charge – being particularly brave in having some of those conversations yourselves,” she said, as reported by PEOPLE on October 10. “As a generation, you value and talk more about your mental health than any before you – something we truly admire and applaud.”

Last week, Kate also shook up her day-to-day pantsuit looks and rocked sweatpants during a game of wheelchair rugby.