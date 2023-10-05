Kate Middleton Rocks Sweatpants While Learning to Play Wheelchair Rugby: Photos

Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton, 41, is often spotted in chic pantsuits, but on October 5 she swapped her slacks for some sporty sweatpants! While visiting Hull in the northeast of England on Thursday, the Princess of Wales rocked a pair of navy blue sweatpants and a matching blue polo shirt as she participated in wheelchair rugby. Not only did Kate enjoy a game, but she also took part in a training session alongside the England Wheelchair Rugby League, as reported by PEOPLE.

The 41-year-old was reportedly there to emphasize the “positive impact” of the Disability Rugby League for those who engage in wheelchair rugby. In addition, Kate reportedly wanted to show how sports such as this one can help to “tackle inequalities” in society. During the game, the brunette beauty could be seen smiling and throwing her hands up in the air in excitement. Not only did Kate swap her usual chic ensembles for sweatpants, but she also rocked white athletic sneakers while on the court.

While she chatted with the team, they presented Prince William‘s wife with jerseys for all three of their children. Will and Kate have been married since 2011 and their kiddos include: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. The proud momma was pictured holding up her only daughter’s jersey with the number 13 on it while a member of the league held Louis’ jersey. The game is often applauded for its inclusivity, as anyone is welcome to play together regardless of gender or disabilities.

Kate’s latest outing comes just two days after she opened up about her son, George, and his thoughts on taking school exams. “George is just at the beginning of being tested. He says, ‘Mummy, I keep getting tested all the time,’” she said in a video obtained by The Sun on October 3. “But when it gets to A-levels you feel like you’re on it.” The mother-of-three visited a local high school in Cardiff, Wales and chatted with students about education and their future goals. Kate will also be skipping the Earthshot Prize Awards in November in order to help the 10-year-old prepare for his next big exam.

Prior to visiting the high school in Cardiff, Kate stopped by a textile mill outside Leeds on September 26. Kate wowed in a dark-green Burberry suit while at AW Hainsworth last week and tied the look together with green suede heels. She also paired her business casual look with a white blouse and elegant gold accessories. Her visit to the mill was a tad personal, as her paternal ancestors owned William Lupton and Co., a mill which was later sold to AW Hainsworth in 1958.