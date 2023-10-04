Kate Middleton Reveals Her Son, Prince George’s Reaction to School Exams: Watch

Image Credit: Geoff Robinson/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton, 41, knows what it’s like to have a child who doesn’t love exams! The Princess of Wales visited a high school in Cardiff, Wales on October 3 and spoke with the students of Fitzalan High School about her son, Prince George, 10, and his school tests. “George is just at the beginning of being tested. He says, ‘Mummy, I keep getting tested all the time,'” she said in a clip obtained by The Sun. “But when it gets to A-levels you feel like you’re on it.”

The 41-year-old and her husband, Prince William, both visited the high school to chat with local sixth-form students (U.S. equivalent of 12th grade) about their future goals. Will and Kate also traveled to Wales to honor the 75th anniversary of the HMT Empire Windrush’s arrival in London, along with October’s Black History Month in the U.K. Professor Uzo Iwobi spoke to PEOPLE about the royal couple’s visit on October 3. “They’ve shone a light on a community that has been written out of history,” they said. “It is a light that cannot be extinguished. These elders will take this to their grave.”

In regards to George’s exams, the mother-of-three will not attend the Earthshot Prize Awards next month in order to support her 10-year-old son amid his next big test, as reported by the mag. As many recall, Kate regularly attends this event and wowed last year in a bright-green gown. The first ceremony was held in London in October 2021 and later in Boston in December 2022. William founded the awards in 2020 in order to recognize those making efforts in the fight against climate change.

Last week, Kate stepped out in a chic green Burberry pantsuit while visiting a textile mill located outside Leeds. The brunette beauty wowed in the suit paired with matching green suede heels and an elegant white blouse. She accessorized the effortlessly stylish ensemble with gold hoop earrings, a gold chain necklace, and a nude lip. Her outing at the textile mill was notably special, as her paternal ancestors owned for former mill once located there. During the visit, the princess chatted with workers and was even photographed receiving roses.

Earlier this summer, Will and his wife were spotted with all three of their children at a local air show on July 14. They are also proud parents to Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. During their visit, both George and his younger brother were photographed inspecting an aircraft with their father, meanwhile, their sister stayed close to her mother. The family-of-five also recently honored the late Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her passing on September 8. A source close to the Royals told PEOPLE that they honor her by “maintaining a good balance between carrying out their duties and raising their children as privately as possible.”