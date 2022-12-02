Kate Middleton Wears Princess Diana’s Emerald Choker At Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022: Photos

Prince William, 40, and Kate Middleton, 40, visited America for the first time in eight years when they touched down in Boston, MA on Nov. 30 to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards and other events. The Prince and Princess of Wales showed up to the MGM Music Hall to celebrate the Earthshot ceremony alongside other celebrities on Dec. 2, and looked incredible. Kate shined in a rented emerald green off-shoulder gown by Solace London, which she rented from HURR. The dress even matched her emerald choker necklace once worn by the late Princess Diana (see Diana’s look HERE).

The 40-year-old wore her brunette tresses down in classic Hollywood waves and accessorized with a pair of droplet emerald earrings to match her choker. Kate completed her look with a pair of sparkly gold pumps and a brown elegant smokey eyeshadow look. William, for his part, looked dashing in a navy blue velvet tux complete with a black bow tie and silver watch.

In addition to William and Kate, other famous faces who attended the event, which honors innovators who are helping to repair the planet, included Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Ellie Goulding and Chloe x Halle, who all performed. Rami Malek, Catherine O’Hara and Shailene Woodley were also on hand to present awards. Like she did last year, Kate handed out one of the awards, and William made closing remarks.

Before their latest appearance at the award celebration, William made his debut on TikTok to promote the ceremony. In the video, which was published on the official Earthshot Prize page and can be seen below, he could be seen saying, “The Earthshot Prize is going to…” while looking and smiling at the front face camera. He then placed it down on the ground and moved as if to step on it. A text that read, “Boston, this Friday, 2nd of December” then flashed across the screen, as the video fast-forwarded through photos of the 15 finalists nominated for the awards in five categories, including Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build A Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate.

In addition to attending the Earthshot Prize Awards, William and Kate planned on showing up to various other events in Boston. They were first welcomed at Boston City Hall, where Mayor Michelle Wu and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy helped start the countdown to the award show, on Wednesday. On Thursday, they then went to see the work that Boston-based organizations are doing to create a more sustainable world and learned some of the innovative technologies being utilized at Greentown Labs in Somerville. They also heard about Roca, a non-profit organization that’s worked for 35 years to create a cohesive approach to save and help change the journey of the lives of high-risk young people.

On the same day as the Earthshot event, Kate also made a solo visit to the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University. While there, she learned some of the best practices that can be taken back to her own Royal Foundation and The Centre for Early Childhood as she continues her pioneering work. Finally, the Royal couple toured the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. It was President John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot mission, which helped America put a man on the moon, that was the inspiration behind the Earthshot Prize.