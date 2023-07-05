Kate Middleton Caught Playfully Patting Prince William’s Butt at King Charles’ Scotland Coronation In Rare PDA

View gallery

Prince William and Kate Middleton got some sweet PDA in during King Charles III‘s coronation on Wednesday. Kate, 41, and William, 41, were among the small number gathered for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland. The celebration honored the crowning of King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla. It was deemed a laxer affair than Charles’s official crowning, as seen in the photos published here: Kate decided to give the Prince of Wales a sweet pat on the bottom during the ceremony. It was a rare public showing of common affection between the British bluebloods.

Beyond the PDA, the event was what one would expect. King Charles was presented with the Honors of Scotland, the country’s crown jewels, per PEOPLE. This includes the crown of King James V of Scotland, a scepter, and a new sword of state. The Scottish government commissioned a new ceremonial blade named after Queen Elizabeth II since the previous sword was over 500 years old and deemed too delicate to use in future ceremonies. A 21-gun salute followed the church service, announcing King Charles III’s reign.

Afterward, the Royal Procession returned to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where the British monarch officially resides when in Scotland. Red Arrows of the Royal Air Force conducted a flyover. “Scotland will welcome the new King and Queen in July with a series of events to mark the Coronation. A People’s Procession, a Royal Procession, a National Service of Thanksgiving, and a 21-Gun Salute will take place in Edinburgh,” First Minister Humza Yousaf said in a statement, per PEOPLE.

“Representatives from many different communities and organizations in Scotland will participate in these historic events. People who wish to mark this historic occasion can get involved by watching broadcast coverage or viewing events in person,” the statement concludes.

Prior to this outing in Scotland, Kate Middleton turned heads when she appeared alongside Roger Federer for a video ahead of Wimbledon. Kate dressed as if she was ready to go a few sets with the retired Tennis champ while talking about with some of The Ball Boys and Girls of Wimbledon – the 250 teens that assist with returning balls during the beloved tennis tournament.