Kate Middleton Rocks White Tennis Skirt On Court With Roger Federer: Watch

The Duchess of Wales was spotted talking to the Swiss tennis player during breaks of a quick match they played together.

June 25, 2023 11:05AM EDT
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to The Royal Society of Medicine, London, UK - 21 Mar 2018 WEARING BESPOKE JENNY PACKHAM
Catherine Princess of Wales and Prince William Royal Ascot, Day Four, Horse Racing, Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, UK - 23 Jun 2023
Catherine Princess of Wales Catherine Princess of Wales reopens the National Portrait Gallery, London, UK - 20 Jun 2023 The Princess of Wales, Patron of the National Portrait Gallery, will reopen the Gallery on Tuesday 20th June, following an extensive, three-year refurbishment programme. The transformation of the National Portrait Gallery marks the biggest redevelopment project that the building has seen since 1896. The refurbishment programme has seen a comprehensive redisplay of the Collection in beautifully refurbished galleries, including more than 50 new acquisitions, and the restoration of the Grade I listed building. The Gallery will reopen to members of the public from Thursday 22nd June. On the Gallery's forecourt, The Princess will meet with Jamie Fobert, Project Architect, and award-winning artist Tracey Emin, who was commissioned to create an artwork for the Gallery's new doors, incorporating 45 carved brass panels, representing 'every woman, throughout time'.
Image Credit: WILL OLIVER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton, 41, looked casually stylish in white during a brief tennis match earlier this month. The Duchess of Wales was photographed chatting and playing the match with Swiss tennis player Roger Federer, 41, as she rocked a sleeveless top and matching skirt. She also had her long hair pulled back into a ponytail and white sneakers as she held a tennis racquet and showed off her skills during the memorable moment.

Roger, who along with Kate, was spending time with the Ball Boys and Girls at Wimbledon in London, England during their meeting, also dressed in style. He wore a white V-neck sweater with a turquoise lining, white shorts, white socks and white sneakers. The Ball Boys and Girls of Wimbledon is an organization of around 250 teens that assist with returning balls during matches at Wimbledon, according to People.

A video of Kate and Roger spending time with those involved in the organization was also posted on Wimbledon’s official YouTube page over the weekend. In the clip, the royal beauty and athlete shook hands with those that joined them on the court and asked them questions. “Does it inspire you to take up tennis?” Kate asked the group while they were in the middle of a match with them.

Kate Middleton, Roger Federer
Kate and Roger during a previous moment together. (WILL OLIVER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

In addition to making headlines with Roger and the teens this week, Kate got attention for wearing an incredible red dress at at Royal Ascot this week. She was joined by husband Prince William, who wore a gray and blue vest suit that included a tie and blazer with a tail. They also both wore hats that matched their outfits and Kate’s hair was up as she accessorized with earrings.

The mother of three also wowed at the Trooping the Colour earlier this month. She donned an emerald green dress with blue and silver jewels. Her hair was pulled up and she added matching earrings with natural-looking makeup as she waved to onlookers with royal family members, including her son Prince George, 9, during King Charles III‘s first birthday celebration.

