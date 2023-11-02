Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Rocks Sexy Medusa Costume & Says She Relates to Turning ‘Men to Stone’

Image Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Kayla Nicole appeared to be sending a message to ex Travis Kelce with her choice of Halloween costume this year. The sports reporter, 31, dressed up as Medusa for the October 31 spooky holiday and took to Instagram to show off her sexy costume, which included a black and gold bodysuit with side cutouts, fishnet tights, and knee-high black boots. Kayla accessorized her look with gold jewelry, including bracelets and earrings. Last but not least, Kayla rocked a big gold headpiece that looked like snakes.

“Medusa the Greek goddess was categorically known to turn men to stone with one look…..I can relate,” Kayla wrote alongside the pictures of her fabulous outfit. She also shared a video on her Instagram Story of her in costume in the back of a limo seemingly on the way to a Halloween party.

Fans took Kayla’s Halloween costume to be an intentional dig at Travis, who she dated on and off for five years until the summer of 2022. Kayla has been dropping subtle hints about how she feels about her ex’s new relationship with Taylor Swift, including in her open letter to Black women that she shared October 9. Kayla didn’t mention the Kansas City Chiefs player in the letter, but she did talk about Black women being called “a traitor for falling in love” and the ongoing “backlash and embarrassment” they receive. Since then, Kayla’s made a few posts about living her best life as Travis and Taylor’s relationship continues to escalate.

More recently, Kayla did an interview with PEOPLE and opened up about how she turned to therapy following her split from Travis. “I went through this major breakup, major life change, and I had lost a substantial amount of weight within a very short amount of time,” Kayla shared in the interview. “So, I started going to therapy and quickly realized, okay, it’s one thing to be physically fit, but it’s another thing to be mentally fit. You could be in the best shape of your life, but mentally, if you are not a healthy person, it’s not going to feel good.”

Since the “Traylor” romance began, Kayla unfollowed Travis’ teammate, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife Brittany Mahomes, who has become buddy-buddy with the “Cruel Summer” singer at the Chiefs games. When explaining why she unfollowed the Mahomes to PEOPLE, Kayla said, “To everyone it’s like, ‘Oh, you broke up a year ago,’ and that meant it’s like a light switch, you turn it on and off and everything goes dead and black and you don’t ever speak to anyone ever again. That’s not reality. I have ongoing relationships with all parties involved.”