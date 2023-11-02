Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Spotted Trick or Treating With Their Kids Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, in Rare Public Outing

Image Credit: People Picture/Patric Fouad/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle, 42, and Prince Harry, 39, are just regular parents! The couple was spotted and photographed doing what parents all over the United States were doing on Halloween — trick or treating with little Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2. In a photo circulating on social media, Meghan rocked a low-profile black t shirt and jeans while holding Lili on her hip. The Suits alum slung a bag on her shoulder and finished the look with sneakers and a ball cap. Prince Harry was also low key in a gray t shirt, jeans, and a ball cap and sneakers. He held hands with Archie, who carried an orange treat bucket and appeared to be dressed as a skeleton in a head-to-toe black outfit. It’s unclear what Lilibet was dressed as, but she wore an adorable puffy pink suit for the holiday outing. The pic was taken in Montecito, where they now reside.

The pic emerged pointedly just weeks after Meghan spoke out about her concerns about social media and her children. “Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life… outside of course, being a wife to this one,” Meghan said, looking at Harry, while the couple spoke at a NYC panel on World Mental Health Day. “But I will say I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn’t in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened by how it’s continuing to change, and this will be in front of us.”

She also noted that though her kids are young, it doesn’t appear social media will disappear anytime soon. “As parents, our kids are really young—they’re two-and-a-half and four-and-a-half—but social media is not going away,” she continued. “I think by design, there is an entry point that is supposed to be positive, in creating community and something has devolved, and there is no way to hear that and not try to help these families have their stories be heard.”

I think for us, for myself and my wife, with kids growing up in the digital age, for us the priority here is to turn pain into purpose,” the Duke of Sussex explained during the panel.

Harry and Meghan made the controversial choice to raise their two little ones in Southern California after leaving the British working royal family for a life in America back in 2020.