Sharon Osbourne Wears Nothing But a Pillow as She & Ozzy Dress Up as Bianca Censori & Kanye West for Halloween

Image Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock

The Prince of Darkness channeled Yeezus for his Halloween costume. Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne had a hilarious couple’s costume where they dressed as Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori on Tuesday, October 31. The “Crazy Train” rocker, 74, and his wife, 71, dressed in two of the most memorable outfits from the rapper, 46, and his bride, 28, from September.

For their outfit, Sharon stripped down to just a pair of tights and heels and covered up with a large purple pillow. Ozzy was nearly unrecognizable, as he dressed in one of Kanye’s elaborate outfits, which keep him very hidden when out and about. The metal icon wore a black puffer jacket, with a hood up, face mask, and a pair of sunglasses for the costume. Sharon simply captioned the look with “Happy Halloween,” and an emoji of the metal horns emoji.

The outfit was clearly inspired by a paparazzi photo of Ye and Bianca during a trip to Italy in September, via Daily Mail. As they walked the streets in Florence, Kanye sported one of his typical black outfits keeping his face hidden, but Bianca was much less covered. She appeared to be wearing a body suit that matched her skin tone, but she also carried a large purple pillow, covering up her torso.

Fans were clearly surprised by the costume, and some definitely didn’t get it, but the ones who did loved it. A few people mentioned that the former The Talk host had discussed the outfit on a recent podcast appearance. “Sharon you are drop dead GORGEOUS!” one person wrote. “You’ve won Halloween,” another fan commented.

They weren’t the only members of the Osbourne family to show off their fab Halloween costumes. Kelly Osbourne had a fabulous family costume with her son Sidney and boyfriend Sid Wilson. They all dressed as clowns for a cute family photo. The reality star had given fans a preview with a cute photo of her and her 11-month-old son on her Instagram earlier in the day.