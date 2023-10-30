Heidi Klum Poses Naked on the Couch Ahead of Halloween Costume Debut: ‘Go Big or Go Home’

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum, 50, took off all her clothes and relaxed at home ahead of her iconic Halloween party that she throws every year. The famous model shared a photo of herself posing naked on a couch on Instagram, while teasing this year’s star-studded bash that takes place on October 31. “The Calm before the storm,” Heidi wrote in her caption. “3 days to #heidihalloween2023. My Motto this Halloween. GO BIG OR GO HOME 🥳,” she added.

Heidi laid nude on a fuzzy pink couch beside a giant painting of an ocean wave about to crash into two people who appear to be having sex. Heidi looked up at the ceiling as she hung her legs over the couch. The America’s Got Talent judge turned the comments off on her post, stopping fans from reacting to her unexpected naked snapshot.

Heidi always has the best costumes at her annual Halloween party. Last year, the gorgeous star transformed head-to-toe into a worm complete with a curved head, a tail, and no arms. Some of her costumes from previous years include an Alien, Jessica Rabbit, and Princess Fionafrom Shrek.

Ahead of this year’s party, Heidi explained why she chooses unique costumes each year. “I always try to find things that people naturally wouldn’t do,” she said to PEOPLE earlier this month. “Most people do nurses or police officers, but I was always looking for something that I hadn’t seen.”

The mother-of-four also joked she has “sleepless nights” over what to wear for her favorite holiday. “There is no rehearsal. I can’t rehearse this – it’s only on the day. I always hope that it works out!” said Heidi, who has been hosting her Halloween bash since 2000.

In a past interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Heidi revealed she has a rule that prohibits anyone from entering her party if they’re not dressed in a costume. “The majority of guests were not super dressed,” she recalled about her first Halloween party in a 2019 interview. “So, after that, I implemented a ‘no costume-no entry’ rule. We quickly taught people that if you don’t come in a costume, you’re not getting in. The costumes get bigger and better every year. And that’s because guests know they won’t get in unless they bring it.”