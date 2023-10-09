Heidi Klum Talks Iconic Halloween Costumes From Over the Years: ‘Sleepless Nights’

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum, 50, is the unofficial queen of Halloween! Ahead of this year’s holiday, the America’s Got Talent judge spoke to PEOPLE on October 9 about some of her most iconic costumes from over the years. “I have sleepless nights over Halloween, you have no idea!” she joked to the mag during a video interview. “There is no rehearsal. I can’t rehearse this – it’s only on the day. I always hope that it works out!”

From Princess Fiona to Jessica Rabbit, the 50-year-old model has wowed her fans with many unique costumes over the decades. Heidi went on to explain why she often chooses out-of-the-ordinary costumes each year. “I always try to find things that people naturally wouldn’t do,” she said. “Most people do nurses or police officers, but I was always looking for something that I hadn’t seen.” As many recall, the blonde beauty looked unrecognizable last year when she dressed up as a worm.

Over 20 years ago, the mother-of-four dressed up as Lady Godiva. During the recent interview, Heidi explained that the horse she rode on was, in fact, a New York City police horse. This led her to explain why she prefers to host her famous Halloween bash in NYC rather than in Los Angeles. “I love to do the parties in New York City because I’ve done one here in L.A. once… people go home at 10 or 11 o’clock,” Heidi shared. “I’m like ‘Are you kidding me?’ I’ve just spent 12 hours in hair and makeup and you just leave at 11? No, can’t do that.”

A few years later, in 2006, Heidi dressed up as the forbidden fruit from the tale of Adam and Eve. Her now ex-husband, Seal, 60, dressed up as Eve and allowed his then-wife to do his makeup. “Seal was Eve,” she said with a chuckle. “He gave me five minutes to do his makeup.” She hilariously added that his makeup was “not on point” due to the short time he allotted her to glam him. At the time, Heidi was pregnant with her son, Johan, who was born on November 22, 2006. “I’m like nine months pregnant here,” the proud momma said of her apple costume.

When it came to revisiting her 2022 worm costume, Heidi laughed at the idea of the ensemble. “It makes me laugh!” she said. “I wanted to do interviews on the floor because I thought it was comical.” The Germany native also explained that she loved that the costume became a viral meme on social media. “It just makes me so happy all these memes and all these funny things that happened from this,” she went on. “Ultimately that’s what I want. I want people to smile when they see it.” As for 2023, Heidi said that her team is asking her to “think of something else” and add a “Plan B” option. “I’m not good with Plan B,” she said sternly. “My goal is to not let any of my Halloween fans down.”