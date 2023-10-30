Amber Rose Sizzles in Sheer Lace Jumpsuit for New Interview: Photos

Image Credit: Mike Ruiz

Amber Rose, 40, turned up the heat in the latest cover story for PhotoBook Magazine on October 30! The College Hill: Celebrity Edition star wowed in a sexy sheer jumpsuit that left little to the imagination in several photos for the outlet. Amber posed alongside model Julian Arroyuelo in the snapshots and wowed fans as he nearly bared it all. In the photos captured by Mike Ruiz, Amber also accessorized her AKIRA jumpsuit with bedazzled padlock droplet earrings.

In one of the photos, the 40-year-old straddled Julian while he posed in nothing but his smokey eyeshadow look. Amber styled her blonde tresses in elegant Hollywood curls and put her forehead tattoo on full display. The proud mother-of-two shared the cover photos via Instagram that day and captioned the post, “Check me out on the cover of @photobookmagazine.” Many of her 24.6 million followers took to the comments to react to the steamy photoshoot. “Love it babe!” one admirer swooned, while another gushed over Julian, “Whew now that’s a man.”

The How to Be a Bad Bitch author rocked other chic looks including a mini metallic green dress. Amber styled her DéNalli cocktail dress with silver earrings and a shimmery eyeshadow. More so, the blonde beauty’s arm tattoos were also on display as the ensemble featured no sleeves. In one of the photos of the green dress, Julian posed naked while Amber stood in between his legs and rested her arm on his head. Mike took to the comments of that post to gush over working with Amber. “Thanks for such an incredible shoot!!” he penned.

Aside from the fierce fashion, the “GYHO” songstress spoke candidly with the outlet about motherhood, her career, and more. When she chatted about her two sons: Slash, 4, and Sebastian, 10, Amber noted how her views have shifted as she has embraced being a mom. “Funny enough, I’m not as liberal as I used to be,” she explained. “I want to protect my children from the harsh realities of this world but at the same time give them the knowledge to navigate it.”

The Amber Rose SlutWalk founder welcomed Slash with her ex, Alexander “AE” Edwards, in 2019. She also welcomed her 10-year-old with her ex-husband, Wiz Khalifa, 36, in 2013. AE is now famously dating songstress Cher, 77. The “Black and Yellow” rapper was most recently linked to Aimee Aguilar, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Elsewhere in the interview, Amber opened up about how much she has “changed” since her debut book. “People may assume the book is superficial but it’s actually a self-help book,” she said. “To be the best version of you. It’s not about fitting into society norms; it’s about being comfortable in your own body.”