Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Celebrate Son Sebastian’s 10th Birthday With Karaoke & More: Video

Aquarius season is here and there are many celebrities with this sign, including Amber Rose, 39, and rapper Wiz Khalifa‘s son, Sebastian, who turned 10 on Feb. 21. Not only did his A-lister parents reunite for his birthday party, but they also posed together for several photos and videos shared via Amber’s Instagram. “My sweet little Pumpkin is 10 years old today! Can y’all believe it??? Happy Birthday baby!!! Mama LOVES you so much!!! #sebastiantaylorthomaz,” she captioned the post.

Soon after the blonde bombshell shared the birthday post, many of her 22.9 million followers took to the comments to react to her and her ex’s reunion, as well as wish “Bash” a Happy B-day. “Coparenting at its finest !”, one admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “Omg how is he 10 already I remember when she was pregnant with Bash.” Meanwhile, a separate admirer recalled growing up around the same time as the 10-year-old. “Bro.. I watched this kid grow up and I want to cry because I was a baby when he was a baby and now he’s a big boy happy birthday bash,” they penned.

The second slide of her post included a previously viral video of her son calling jellyfishes “translucent”, and many fans couldn’t get enough of the throwback clip. “The ‘translucent’ video will always have a special place in my heart…and video where he wanted mama to kill the bug!”, one fan noted, while another wrote, “The ghost jelly video is a classic.” Amber and Wiz share only child together, however, she has since welcomed a second son, Slash Electric, 3, with rapper Alexander Edwards, 37.

Amber and the “Black and Yellow” hitmaker began dating in 2011 until they got engaged in 2012, per MTV. Later, the duo got married in 2013 and filed for divorce just three years later. Despite their relationship no longer being romantic, the two remain amicable as they co-parent Sebastian together. The proud feminist activist has even spoken about her and Wiz’s parenting in the past, including during a 2017 interview with US Weekly.

“We both love our son, so it just comes easy. We don’t live that far away from each other, so anytime Sebastian wants to come back here or go with his dad [he can],” she told the outlet at the time. “We FaceTime each other a lot. Whether he’s over there or he’s over here with me, you know, we always have FaceTime to talk to the baby. So we talk to him every day regardless of where he is.” The How to Be a Bad B**** author has since broken up with Alexander, who is now reportedly dating pop icon Cher, 76. And just last month, Amber revealed she wants to be single “for the rest” of her “life”, following both of her nasty splits.