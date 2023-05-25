Wiz Khalifa & Amber Rose Reunite To Celebrate Son Sebastian’s Elementary School Graduation: Photo

Proud parents! “Black and Yellow” rapper Wiz Khalifa, 35, and his ex-wife, Amber Rose, 39, were amicable exes while attending their 10-year-old son, Sebastian‘s elementary school graduation on May 25. “On our way to 5th grade,” the proud father captioned the post via Twitter. For the family group photo, the blonde bombshell rocked a plaid bodycon dress that featured a turtleneck design. Amber also paired the ensemble with a black leather purse and black eyeglasses.

On our way to 5th grade. pic.twitter.com/3EXuhYB4PC — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) May 25, 2023

Wiz, for his part, kept his look casual, yet cool with a white hooded sweatshirt and black trousers. He made sure to tie the look together with Nike sneakers. Not only did Wiz and Amber show up to the event to celebrate Bash, but the 35-year-old’s reported girlfriend Aimee Aguilar, was also pictured in the photo. The musician and the TV personality were married from 2013 until they officially divorced in 2016. They welcomed their pre-teen son together during their first year of marriage.

Soon after Wiz shared the photo with his 36.5 million followers, many of them took to the comments to gush over their co-parenting skills. “time really flies wiz & amber have always been admirable parents,” one fan wrote, while a second added, “I love the way y’all coparent so beautiful.” Meanwhile, a third fan couldn’t help but note how fast Sebastian has grown up. “omg he’s grown up so fast!!! congratulations!!”, they quipped. Finally, a fourth fan agreed and noted that they felt “old” due to Sebastian’s age. “Omg I feel so old congrats, Bash!!!”, they tweeted.

This is not the first time this year that the exes have reunited, as they most recently attended the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards as a family-of-three on Mar. 4. While on the official Orange Carpet, Wiz rocked a black Celine t-shirt with army pants and a diamond chain necklace. Amber, for her part, opted for an all-plaid purple button-up shirt with matching shorts. Bash adorably matched his dad’s designer shirt with a blue Celine hooded sweatshirt and multi-colored sweatpants.

Prior to the event in Mar., the doting mom and dad reunited for Bash’s 10th birthday party on Feb. 21. At the time, Amber took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos from the festivities. “My sweet little Pumpkin is 10 years old today! Can y’all believe it??? Happy Birthday baby!!! Mama LOVES you so much!!! #sebastiantaylorthomaz,” she captioned the clip with Wiz and their son. Aside from being a sweet momma bear, the 39-year-old recently had her latest project, College Hill: Celebrity Edition, premiere on May 11. She stars in the reality series alongside other A-listers including singer Ray J, I Love New York‘s Tiffany Pollard, and more.