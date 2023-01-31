Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 First Nominees Revealed: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles & More (Exclusive)

Are you ready to see your favorite celebs get slimed? Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards will air live on March 4 at 7 p.m. from the Microsoft Theater for the first time ever. CBS Sports Analyst Nate Burleson and TikTok star Charli D’Amelio will serve as co-hosts of the Kids’ Choice Awards.
Ahead of the full nominations reveal, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY revealed the nominees for Favorite Album, Favorite Global Music Star, Favorite Social Media Family, Favorite Social Media Star, and more categories. Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Beyonce, BLACKPINK, and more are among the nominees. The 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards is celebrating all your favorites in film, television, music, sports, and more. See the first set of nominees below:
FAVORITE ALBUM
“Dawn FM,” The Weeknd
“GOD DID,” DJ Khaled
“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles
“Midnights (3am Edition),” Taylor Swift
“Renaissance,” Beyoncé
“Special,” Lizzo
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
Bad Bunny (Latin America)
BLACKPINK (Asia)
Harry Styles (UK)
Rosalía (Europe)
Taylor Swift (North America)
Tones and I (Australia)
Wizkid (Africa)
FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR
Bella Poarch
Dixie D’Amelio
JoJo Siwa
Oliver Tree
Stephen Sanchez
That Girl Lay Lay
FAVORITE MALE CREATOR
Austin Creed
MrBeast
Ninja
Ryan’s World
SeanDoesMagic
Unspeakable
FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR
Addison Rae
Charli D’Amelio
Dixie D’Amelio
Gracie’s Corner
Kids Diana Show
Miranda Sings
FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA FAMILY
FGTeeV
Ninja Kidz TV
Ohana Adventure Family
The Bucket List Family
The Royalty Family
The Williams Family
Musical performances will be announced at a later date. This year’s Kids’ Choice Awards will feature extreme logic-defying stunts, wild celebrity collaborations and games, magical illusions and tricks, interactive moments within the Nickverse, and epic slimings. The 2023 show will be simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TVLand, CMT, and MTV2.
Starting on January 31, fans across the globe can cast their vote across the 31 categories on the official Kids' Choice Awards website. Don't forget to vote for your faves!