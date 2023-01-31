Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 First Nominees Revealed: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles & More (Exclusive)

Are you ready to see your favorite celebs get slimed? Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards will air live on March 4 at 7 p.m. from the Microsoft Theater for the first time ever. CBS Sports Analyst Nate Burleson and TikTok star Charli D’Amelio will serve as co-hosts of the Kids’ Choice Awards.

Ahead of the full nominations reveal, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY revealed the nominees for Favorite Album, Favorite Global Music Star, Favorite Social Media Family, Favorite Social Media Star, and more categories. Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Beyonce, BLACKPINK, and more are among the nominees. The 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards is celebrating all your favorites in film, television, music, sports, and more. See the first set of nominees below:

FAVORITE ALBUM

“Dawn FM,” The Weeknd

“GOD DID,” DJ Khaled

“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

“Midnights (3am Edition),” Taylor Swift

“Renaissance,” Beyoncé

“Special,” Lizzo

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Bad Bunny (Latin America)

BLACKPINK (Asia)

Harry Styles (UK)

Rosalía (Europe)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Tones and I (Australia)

Wizkid (Africa)

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

Bella Poarch

Dixie D’Amelio

JoJo Siwa

Oliver Tree

Stephen Sanchez

That Girl Lay Lay

FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

Austin Creed

MrBeast

Ninja

Ryan’s World

SeanDoesMagic

Unspeakable

FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR

Addison Rae

Charli D’Amelio

Dixie D’Amelio

Gracie’s Corner

Kids Diana Show

Miranda Sings

FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA FAMILY

FGTeeV

Ninja Kidz TV

Ohana Adventure Family

The Bucket List Family

The Royalty Family

The Williams Family

Musical performances will be announced at a later date. This year’s Kids’ Choice Awards will feature extreme logic-defying stunts, wild celebrity collaborations and games, magical illusions and tricks, interactive moments within the Nickverse, and epic slimings. The 2023 show will be simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TVLand, CMT, and MTV2.

Starting on January 31, fans across the globe can cast their vote across the 31 categories on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website. Don’t forget to vote for your faves!