Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Being a Single Parent Nearly 1 Year After Finalizing Divorce

Kim Kardashian revealed that she’s still adjusting to being a single parent almost a year after her divorce from Kanye West, 46, was finalized. The SKIMs founder, 43, opened up about how she’s still learning how to balance everything when it comes to raising her four kids during an episode of The Kardashians that was released on Thursday, October 26. “I think I’m still learning how to be a single parent,” she said during one segment.

Kim admitted that she’s glad that she has a lot of help when it comes to taking care of them and tasks around the house, but it doesn’t necessarily lighten the load of parenting. “The struggles that my kids go through really have nothing to do with the amount of help that I have,” she said, via People. “Obviously, having nannies and a chef to help cook is beyond helpful. It’s all about family and enjoying these moments. It takes a village to raise kids, but at the end of the day, your kids only want you.”

While Kim has so much to balance, she admitted that she always wants to make sure that her children are her primary focus. “I split my time between my work, my family, my four kids and I want to make sure that my kids have 90% of that,” she explained.

Kim and Kanye split up after seven years of marriage in 2021, and their divorce was finalized in November 2022. They share four kids North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. Despite having to balance a lot, it’s clear that Kim is a loving mom, and she often posts cute photos and videos of her bonding with her children.

After Kanye, Kim had a romance with Pete Davidson, 29, from November 2021 until August 2022. After their split, the reality star opened up about wanting to date someone closer to her age in an episode of The Kardashians. “I need just a little bit more age-appropriate. I need like 40s,” she said.