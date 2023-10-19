Kim Kardashian Says North West ‘Lives Life Like an Only Child’ Despite Having 3 Siblings

Image Credit: JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

Apparently, Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West doesn’t bond with her younger siblings that much, according to the reality TV star. Kim, 42, explained in the latest episode of The Kardashians that the 10-year-old feels “like an only child,” whereas her younger children have a closer relationship due to their ages.

“I feel like North … lives her life like an only child, does her thing,” the Skims mogul said in a confessional. When it comes to her kids Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, though, Kim pointed out that “the two little ones are a year apart, so they’re like twins almost and they’re always together.”

As for Saint, 7, Kim noted that he “loves the little ones” and “would love North if she would hang out with them, but she won’t. So, I wanna give him a little bit of attention.”

“And [Saint’s] such a momma’s boy, and I love it, and I know those years aren’t gonna last forever,” the mother of four — who shares her four children with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West — acknowledged.

As Kim’s firstborn child, North has made headlines for her sass and style over the years, even though she is only 10. Last year, the eldest Kardashian-West kid attended Paris Fashion Week with her mother. At the time, North famously held up a sign that read “Stop” against paparazzi, who constantly swarmed her and Kim to take their picture during the trip.

While North flies solo, Kim is making sure to entertain her other children. During the episode that aired on October 19, the SKKN boss brought Saint to Europe to attend an Arsenal F.C. soccer game.

“I am taking Saint and his best friends and their moms on a trip to London and Paris. It’s called our ‘Soccer Mom Tour Trip,’” she explained, while moments from their London and Paris vacay played out for viewers. “I try to find what my kids’ passion is and do a trip with them. I’ve taken Chicago and her friends to San Diego — they love the zoos and the Legoland’s and all that. Luckily, Psalm just tags along, you know. North loves Paris and fashion, so I took her to Paris.”

The group had a hectic day together, as they attended the game, went sight-seeing and later watched Back to the Future: The Musical that evening. Finally, Kim and the other moms got to enjoy a night bar-hopping while her security team watched the children. Nevertheless, Kim emphasized that she wanted this experience to be a mother-son trip for her and Saint.

“Saint loves soccer, so I figured this is our trip,” she said. “It’s gonna be so much fun, and it definitely is just such an amazing bonding experience.”