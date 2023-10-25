Beyonce Sends Kim Kardashian Flowers with a Sweet Message for Her 43rd Birthday

Image Credit: Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock, Richard Young/Shutterstock

Beyoncé sent a special birthday gift to Kim Kardashian after the reality star turned 43 and celebrated with her family and closest friends. Kim took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 24 and shared videos of all the flowers in her home she received for her birthday, including one from Beyoncé, 42. The beautiful bouquet of white flowers from Bey came with a sweet note that read, “Kim, Have a beautiful birthday. Hope you are surrounded by joy. All my love, B.” Kim also received flowers from her friends Vanessa Bryant and Simon Huck and her kids North West, 10 and Saint West, 7.

Kim’s actual birthday fell on Friday, October 20 and that night she had a classy dinner celebration outside Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills. She invited family members including mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner and friends like Hailey Bieber, Sara Foster, Ivanka Trump, and Kimora Lee Simmons. Beyoncé wasn’t at the party, and it’s unclear if the “Halo” singer was invited or not, but she still sent Kim some birthday love with her sweet gift.

This wasn’t the first time that Beyoncé recognized Kim’s birthday. When the American Horror Story actress turned 41 in 2021, Beyoncé sent Kim a special message on her website. “Happy Birthday, Kim Kardashian,” the message read, alongside a baby photo of Kim. Bey does that for celebrities who she’s friends with, but the fact that it was Kim was surprising for fans at the time since there were rumors of a feud between the two because of the up-and-down relationship between Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West and Bey’s hubby Jay-Z.

As fans may recall, Beyoncé and JAY-Z skipped Kim and Kanye’s 2014 wedding, which made all signs point to an apparent falling out between the couples. However, they’ve since since dispelled rumors of a feud on a number of occasions. It seems like Kim has a better relationship with Bey and Jay ever since she officially split from Kanye in February 2021. Kim attended Beyonce’s 41st birthday party last year and went to the superstar’s Renaissance World Tour birthday show in California this past September.