David Foster and Katharine McPhee’s Children Are Successful: Get to Know His 6 Kids

Image Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

David Foster and his wife, Katharine McPhee, are dedicated parents to his six children. The husband and wife musical duo shares son Rennie, but Katharine also embraced her stepmom role effortlessly, as David shares his five other kids from previous relationships. In addition to Rennie, the full Foster blended family includes David’s daughters, Allison, Amy, Sara, Erin and Jordan.

“I had all daughters until my son, and I love all my daughters immeasurably, but having a son is a little bit different,” David told PEOPLE in 2023 about the newest addition to his family. Scroll down to learn more about David’s six children.

Allison Jones

Allison, the eldest of the Foster kids, was adopted by another family after David welcomed her when he was 20 years old. The father and daughter have not disclosed the name of her biological mother. After she was adopted, Allison reconnected with David years later and works for the David Foster Foundation as the secretary to the Board, Director, Business & Stakeholder Relations.

Amy Foster

David and his first wife, B.J. Cook, welcomed Amy in July 1973. She decided to pursue music as a career, following in her dad’s footsteps.

“When your dad is David Foster, I realized very quickly that people automatically had a lot of ideas about who I was going to be, and I needed to learn the craft of songwriting and Los Angeles was not really the place to do it,” Amy explained to Page Six in 2018. “So, I moved to Nashville when I was 29 and spent six or seven years, every day, writing songs and learning how to be a songwriter.”

Sara Foster

David and his second wife, Rebecca Dyer, welcomed Sara in February 1981. After trying her hand at modeling, Sara became an actress and an entertainment personality. She worked as a host of Entertainment Tonight’s ET on MTV and appeared in several music videos, including the Backstreet Boys’ “Shape of My Heart.”

Erin Foster

Erin is the second child of David and Rebecca. She was born in August 1982 and, like her older sister, pursued acting and on-screen roles. Among Erin’s most noteworthy gigs were on CSI, Gilmore Girls and House. She and Sara also teamed up to costar in VH1’s reality parody series Barely Famous.

Jordan Foster

Jordan was born in September 1986 and is David and Rebecca’s youngest daughter. She now works as a celebrity hairstylist in New York City and was the style director of her sisters Erin and Sara’s clothing line, “Favorite Daughter.”

Rennie Foster

David and Katharine welcomed Rennie in February 2021. While speaking to PEOPLE in 2023, the “Wildflower” artist explained that while he is an older parent, he is hopeful that he can provide a different level of wisdom for Rennie.

“I think that I can offer one thing to Rennie even though I won’t be around when he’s 50 or 40 even, or 30 maybe,” David said. “I think I can offer him wisdom from my 72 years on the planet. And maybe that’s not a bad trade-off. I hope so.”