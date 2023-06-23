David Foster & Katharine McPhee’s Son Rennie, 2, Is A Talented Drummer In This Adorable Video

Katharine McPhee, 39, and David Foster, 73, could not be more proud of their son Rennie’s musical artistry. At only 2 years old, the adorable tot is already showing signs of becoming a drummer prodigy! David took to his Instagram recently to share a cute clip of Rennie banging away on the skins and, boy, is he surprisingly good for such a youngster! “PROGRESS!! 2yrs 3mon,” the famous music producer captioned the video.

The power couple’s famous friends were quick to comment on the jaw-dropping clip. “Oh Elvis is going to LOVE this video! We have to get them together to play!!,” Amanda Kloots said of her son she shares with the late actor Nick Cordero. Linda Thompson posted, “Little man has got some rhythm going! That’s adorable!” And Rennie’s half sister, Sara Foster, shared, “Incredible.”

As for David’s “progress” caption, he clearly was referencing an Instagram video his wife Katharine shared in August of Rennie’s drum talents. Rennie was cozy at home wearing a T-shirt with only his diaper in the home video as he put his talents to work. The American Idol runner-up captioned the post, “Already showing off my child’s talents.”

Although the couple are fairly private, they do openly gush about the joy Rennie has brought into their lives after they welcomed him in Feb. 2021. “I’ve loved every single day,” David told PEOPLE about spending time with Rennie in 2022. “It’s the standard thing of like, ‘Oh, well, you were so young when you had your children, and you were working day and night, you never saw them.’ And there is some truth to that, sadly, for my [older] kids. I was just working a lot. Even though I’m working a lot now, I’ll cancel anything just to hang with him. It’s just different.”

The composer is also a dad to five adult children, including Sara, 42, Erin Foster, 40, Amy S. Foster, 50, Allison Jones Foster, 53, and Jordan Foster, 36. Sara, Erin, and Jordan are all full siblings, as they share the same mom, Rebecca Dyer. Amy’s mom is B.J. Cook, who David was married to from 1972 to 1981. As far as Allison’s mom, her identity remains a mystery.