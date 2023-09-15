David Foster and Katharine McPhee Break Their Silence on Their Nanny’s Death: ‘It’s Been Tough’

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

David Foster and Katharine McPhee broke their silence on the untimely death of their nanny, Yadira Calito, after she was killed in a car accident.

“It’s been tough for her,” David, 73, told Entertainment Tonight during a joint interview with Katharine, 39, on Thursday, September 14. “Yeah, it’s been tough. She’s managing.”

One month prior, Katharine informed her and David’s fans that she had to leave their international tour early.

“Dearest Jakarta fans, it’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run,” she wrote in an Instagram note on August 11. “David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family, and at least one of us need to get back home to our family. Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love, Katharine.”

Later that week, multiple outlets reported that Yadira had died. She was Katharine and David’s son Rennie David’s nanny.

The Los Angeles Police Department subsequently confirmed that the 55-year-old was the victim of a car crash on August 9 after an 84-year-old woman collided into the Hamer Toyota dealership in Mission Hills, California. The collision impacted two employees, but both recovered after experiencing non-life-threatening injuries. However, Yadira suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver who crashed into the dealership was not injured, according to multiple reports.

After grieving their loss, David and Katharine forged ahead by working on their music. Their first single, “Amazing Grace,” will be released on October 6, and their album Christmas Songs will be available on October 20.

When it comes to working with her husband, the American Idol alum described the experience as “pretty fast and furious ‘cause he gets so focused” during her recent ET interview.

“There’s not a lot of messing around,” Katharine explained. “It’s like you see the back of his head for a lot of the day honestly ’cause he just drills down. But for me, my favorite part is obviously being in the recording booth when he’s recording my vocals. I don’t see anybody, but I just hear his voice, and he’s always been the best to record vocals.”

In addition to his and Katharine’s 2-year-old son, Rennie, David is also a father to five children — Allison, Amy, Sara, Erin and Jordan — from previous relationships.