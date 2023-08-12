Katharine McPhee Seen In 1st Photos Since Son’s Nanny Reportedly Died, Forcing Her To Cancel Tour

Katharine McPhee, 39, was spotted for the first time since seemingly announcing the death of her two-year-old son Rennie‘s nanny. The singer was photographed arriving at LAX after reportedly being forced to drop out of the final two Jakarta shows of her Asian tour due to the passing. She was supposed to perform alongside her husband David Foster, 73.

The former American Idol contestant wore a casual outfit that included a light blue, black, and white striped button-down shirt over a white top, gray sweatpants, white socks, and matching sandals, at the airport. She also wore a dark blue baseball cap over her shoulder-length hair as she kept her head down most of the time. She accessorized her look with various jewelry, including a necklace, bracelets, and earrings, and had a purse across her chest.

Although Katharine didn’t confirm her son’s nanny’s passing, she took to Instagram on Aug. 11 to announce that a “horrible tragedy” is what was keeping her away from the final two concerts in Asia. “Dearest Jakarta fans, It’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run,” she wrote in the message, which can be seen above. “David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family.”

She went on to apologize for the last minute change and revealed she hopes to return someday. “Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love, Katharine,” she concluded.

Shortly after the message went public, a source told TMZ that Rennie’s nanny’s “passing” was the reason Katharine had to return home. The insider also said that the unnamed nanny was considered “family” to both Katharine and David. The cause of the reported death has yet to be announced.

Katharine and David were married in 2019 and welcomed Rennie in Feb. 2021. They have been pretty private about their only child together since his birth, but sometimes share cute moments, like the time he was drumming, on social media.