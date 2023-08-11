Katharine McPhee & David Foster Reveal They’ve Suffered ‘Horrible Family Tragedy’ As She Leaves Joint Tour Early

The 'American Idol' alum announced that she'd have to miss the last two dates of her and her husband's tour in Asia.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster shared that they’d suffered a tragedy in their family in an Instagram post on Friday, Aug. 11. Katharine, 39, shared that she would need to pull out of the last two Asian tour dates to address the tragedy. The “Over It” singer didn’t reveal what the family tragedy was just that she and David, 73, knew someone needed to return home.

With the last two shows taking place at the Sentul International Convention Centre, Katharine addressed her message to the local fans. “Dearest Jakarta fans, It’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run,” she wrote. “David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family.”

The American Idol alum concluded the statement with a heartfelt apology to the fans who wouldn’t be able to see her perform. “Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love, Katharine,” she wrote.

Following the sad news, many fans and friends sent love to the couple, including Linda Thompson, who wrote, “Sending you and David love, & hoping that everything is OK.” Amanda Kloots also left a kind comment. “Sending you loads of love. I’m thinking of you guys,” she said.

Katharine announced that she’d be leaving her and David’s tour to attend to a family issue. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Katharine and David have been playing shows together for a very long time, and after the pair of Jakarta dates, the tour is expected to pick back up in November and continue through May 2024. The shows consist of the pair performing tons of hits from a variety of artists, including some of their own respective songs, according to Setlist.fm. The couple also released a holiday album called Christmas Songs in 2022.

The musical couple have been married since 2019, and they have a two-year-old son Rennie David, who was born in February 2021.  The pair revealed that their son has clearly inherited their knack for music, when David posted a video of him drumming back in June.

