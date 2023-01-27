Katharine McPhee, 38, Reveals Whether She Wants Another Baby With David Foster, 73

Katharine McPhee gave birth to the couple's nearly 2-year-old son Rennie in Feb. 2021, and she's so far revealed she 'loves' being a mom.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 27, 2023 6:28PM EST
View gallery
David Foster, left, and Katharine Hope McPhee Foster arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Katharine McPhee looks great in an all-black ensemble as she steps out for dinner with her son at Crustica restaurant. Pictured: Katharine McPhee BACKGRID USA 14 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Katharine McPhee looks great in an all-black ensemble as she steps out for dinner with her son at Crustica restaurant. Pictured: Katharine McPhee BACKGRID USA 14 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Backgrid

Katharine McPhee, 38, confirmed she wants more kids with her husband David Foster, 73 — who is 34 years her senior. “I would love to have another baby, but we’ll see,” the American Idol alum said on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Friday, January 27. “We’re not, like, in any crazy rush, but, um, I hope so because I love being a mom. I really love it,” she said to host Jennifer Hudson.

Katharine gave birth to her first child Rennie — and husband David’s sixth — in Feb. 2021, two years after they tied the knot in London, England. The little boy, who is David’s first son, will be turning two-years-old next month. The legendary music producer is also father to Allison, 52, with a former partner, daughters Amy, 48, with ex Bonnie Jean “B.J.” Cook, and daughters Sara, 41, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36, with former model Rebecca Dyer.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are seen with son Rennie. (Backgrid)

David has also opened up about being a dad again later in life. “I’ve loved every single day,” the Victoria, British Columbia native said to PEOPLE magazine in 2022. “It’s the standard thing of like, ‘Oh, well, you were so young when you had your children, and you were working day and night, you never saw them.’ And there is some truth to that, sadly, for my [older] kids. I was just working a lot. Even though I’m working a lot now, I’ll cancel anything just to hang with him. It’s just different,” he also said.

“Even though I won’t be around when he’s 50 or 40 even, or 30 maybe, I think I can offer him wisdom from my [73] years on the planet, and maybe that’s not a bad trade-off,” the Canadian native also said, adding, “I hope so.”

A source previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Katharine and David were already thinking about expanding their brood and giving Rennie a sibling. “Being a mom to Rennie has been Katharine’s favorite accomplishment and now that he is 1, she has been talking with David about having another baby,” the insider said to HL last year. “David is on board with it and they both believe that having Rennie has made their love for one another so much stronger, so this would bring it to unimaginable heights.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad