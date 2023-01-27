Katharine McPhee, 38, Reveals Whether She Wants Another Baby With David Foster, 73

Katharine McPhee, 38, confirmed she wants more kids with her husband David Foster, 73 — who is 34 years her senior. “I would love to have another baby, but we’ll see,” the American Idol alum said on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Friday, January 27. “We’re not, like, in any crazy rush, but, um, I hope so because I love being a mom. I really love it,” she said to host Jennifer Hudson.

Katharine gave birth to her first child Rennie — and husband David’s sixth — in Feb. 2021, two years after they tied the knot in London, England. The little boy, who is David’s first son, will be turning two-years-old next month. The legendary music producer is also father to Allison, 52, with a former partner, daughters Amy, 48, with ex Bonnie Jean “B.J.” Cook, and daughters Sara, 41, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36, with former model Rebecca Dyer.

David has also opened up about being a dad again later in life. “I’ve loved every single day,” the Victoria, British Columbia native said to PEOPLE magazine in 2022. “It’s the standard thing of like, ‘Oh, well, you were so young when you had your children, and you were working day and night, you never saw them.’ And there is some truth to that, sadly, for my [older] kids. I was just working a lot. Even though I’m working a lot now, I’ll cancel anything just to hang with him. It’s just different,” he also said.

“Even though I won’t be around when he’s 50 or 40 even, or 30 maybe, I think I can offer him wisdom from my [73] years on the planet, and maybe that’s not a bad trade-off,” the Canadian native also said, adding, “I hope so.”

A source previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Katharine and David were already thinking about expanding their brood and giving Rennie a sibling. “Being a mom to Rennie has been Katharine’s favorite accomplishment and now that he is 1, she has been talking with David about having another baby,” the insider said to HL last year. “David is on board with it and they both believe that having Rennie has made their love for one another so much stronger, so this would bring it to unimaginable heights.”