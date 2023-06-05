Katharine McPhee, 39, & David Foster, 73, Step Out With Son Rennie, 2, In Rare New Family Photo

The party of three happily stepped out in Montecito, CA as they wore casual outfits and stayed close.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 5, 2023 8:25PM EDT
View gallery
David Foster, left, and Katharine Hope McPhee Foster arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Montecito, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The couple shopped at ‘Toy Crazy’ on Coast Village Road in Montecito shortly after arriving in the coastal enclave. A make-up free Katharine looked effortlessly beautiful in her comfy cool get-up, tying back her her new bob-cut as she sorted through toys in the bags, her young son Rennie looking on in anticipation. Pictured: Katharine McPhee, David Foster BACKGRID USA 5 JUNE 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Katharine McPhee looks great in an all-black ensemble as she steps out for dinner with her son at Crustica restaurant. Pictured: Katharine McPhee BACKGRID USA 14 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID

Katharine McPhee, 39, and David Foster, 73, were seen on a rare family outing with their son Rennie, 2, this week. The lovebirds, who have been married since 2019, wore casual outfits as they were photographed walking with their little one in Montecito, CA. The doting dad held his hand and they all appeared relaxed.

Katharine McPhee, David Foster, Rennie
Katharine and David with their son during their recent outing. (Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID)

Katharine wore a denim button-down long-sleeved top over a pink and white tie-dye style shirt and blue leggings. She also wore black and silver sandals and had her hair pulled back. David wore a white hoodie, gray sweatpants, and gray and white sneakers. He also added sunglasses to his look while Rennie wore a black and white striped long-sleeved top, black pants, and white sneakers.

Katharine, David, and Rennie’s latest outing comes after the loving mom admitted she wants more children, in an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “I would love to have another baby, but we’ll see,” she said back in Jan. “We’re not, like, in any crazy rush, but, um, I hope so because I love being a mom. I really love it.”

Katharine McPhee, David Foster
Katharine and David on a previous outing. (SplashNews)

Katharine and David welcomed Rennie in Feb. 2021. The tot is the American Idol alum’s first child and the music producer’s sixth. The latter is also the father of Allison, 53, with a former partner, daughters Amy, 49, with ex Bonnie Jean “B.J.” Cook, and daughters Sara, 42, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36, with former model Rebecca Dyer. Although he’s welcomed Rennie at an older age, David admitted he “loves” being a dad again, in 2022 interview with PEOPLE.

“I’ve loved every single day,” he told the outlet. “It’s the standard thing of like, ‘Oh, well, you were so young when you had your children, and you were working day and night, you never saw them.’ And there is some truth to that, sadly, for my [older] kids. I was just working a lot. Even though I’m working a lot now, I’ll cancel anything just to hang with him. It’s just different.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad