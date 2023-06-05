Katharine McPhee, 39, & David Foster, 73, Step Out With Son Rennie, 2, In Rare New Family Photo

Katharine McPhee, 39, and David Foster, 73, were seen on a rare family outing with their son Rennie, 2, this week. The lovebirds, who have been married since 2019, wore casual outfits as they were photographed walking with their little one in Montecito, CA. The doting dad held his hand and they all appeared relaxed.

Katharine wore a denim button-down long-sleeved top over a pink and white tie-dye style shirt and blue leggings. She also wore black and silver sandals and had her hair pulled back. David wore a white hoodie, gray sweatpants, and gray and white sneakers. He also added sunglasses to his look while Rennie wore a black and white striped long-sleeved top, black pants, and white sneakers.

Katharine, David, and Rennie’s latest outing comes after the loving mom admitted she wants more children, in an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “I would love to have another baby, but we’ll see,” she said back in Jan. “We’re not, like, in any crazy rush, but, um, I hope so because I love being a mom. I really love it.”

Katharine and David welcomed Rennie in Feb. 2021. The tot is the American Idol alum’s first child and the music producer’s sixth. The latter is also the father of Allison, 53, with a former partner, daughters Amy, 49, with ex Bonnie Jean “B.J.” Cook, and daughters Sara, 42, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36, with former model Rebecca Dyer. Although he’s welcomed Rennie at an older age, David admitted he “loves” being a dad again, in 2022 interview with PEOPLE.

“I’ve loved every single day,” he told the outlet. “It’s the standard thing of like, ‘Oh, well, you were so young when you had your children, and you were working day and night, you never saw them.’ And there is some truth to that, sadly, for my [older] kids. I was just working a lot. Even though I’m working a lot now, I’ll cancel anything just to hang with him. It’s just different.”