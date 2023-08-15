Katharine McPhee’s Son’s Nanny Reportedly Killed In Fatal Car Accident

Four days after the songstress & her husband, David Foster, revealed they had a 'tragedy' in their family, an Aug. 15 report revealed their nanny's cause of death.

Katharine McPhee's nanny's cause of death
Image Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

A major tragedy struck Katharine McPhee, 39, and David Foster‘s family last week, as the woman who looked after their two-year-old son reportedly died, as reported by TMZ on Aug. 15. Although the news of the nanny’s alleged passing first broke on Aug. 11, new details have come to light regarding the circumstances around her death. Sources close to the matter told the tabloid that the woman named, Yadira Calito, was struck by an SUV at a San Fernando Valley car dealership last week.

The report claimed that an 84-year-old woman allegedly hit the gas instead of the brakes when she went into the dealership to service her Toyota RAV4. The woman reportedly crashed into the dealership’s reception area where Yadira was “pinned under the SUV and dragged for about 20 feet.” Later, the nanny was allegedly freed from under the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital in “critical condition.” Yadira was later pronounced dead.

Officials told TMZ that the driver has not been arrested for the incident at the time of publication. Two employees at the dealership were reportedly injured but are expected to recover. As previously reported, Katharine took to Instagram on Aug. 11 to reveal the somber news of a vague “tragedy” that struck her family. “Dearest Jakarta fans, It’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run,” the 39-year-old wrote at the time. “David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family.”

Katharine McPhee is a singer married to David Foster. (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

Katharine concluded her note with an apology to her fans. “Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love, Katharine,” the American Idol alum added. Later that day, TMZ reported the news of their nanny’s death and claimed that the mother-of-one was on her way back to the U.S. to deal with the aftermath. David, 73, and his wife share one son, son, Rennie, who was born in Feb. 2021.

One day after the House Bunny star shared the somber news, she was spotted at LAX Airport (see photos here). The brunette beauty appeared to have a solemn face and wore a striped button down shirt with a baseball cap. Katharine was seemingly makeup-free as she landed back in Los Angeles to return home to her family. Many of Katharine’s 915K followers took to the comments of her post to express their condolences, including David’s ex-wife, Linda Thompson. “Sending you and David love, & hoping that everything is OK,” the 73-year-old penned.

