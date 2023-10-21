Kim Kardashian Rocks Sexy Silky Red Dress for Star-Studded 43rd Birthday Party: Photos

Image Credit: JONATHAN PACIULLO/SIPA/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian looked incredible when she stepped out to celebrate her 43rd birthday on October 20. The reality star, whose birthday is on October 21, wore a silky red sleeveless dress that had a cut out section in the middle and sunglasses as she was photographed outside Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills, CA, where her party took place. She had her long hair down and wore dark mauve lipstick and other natural-looking makeup.

In addition to Kim getting attention during the memorable outing, her family and friends, including Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and more, wowed with their looks. Khloe wore a flattering all white figure-hugging dress while Kylie rocked a black leather dress. Kendall wore a long leopard print dress, and Hailey wore a brown suit.

Other familiar faces that reportedly showed up to the bash include Sofia Vergara, Lauren Sanchez, Hailey Bieber, Ivanka Trump, Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, Sarah Foster and Kimora Lee. Some of Kim’s childhood friends were also apparently there to welcome Kim’s new age. As far as the impressive dinner options, the menu included Branzino Alla Brace (Mediterranean Seabass), Gemelli (Ragu Bolognese), Melanzane Alla Parmigiana (Heirloom Eggplant), Pollo Al Mattone (Roasted Heritage Chicken) and Mezza Maniche Cacio E Pepe (Black Pepper & Pecorino Romano Pasta), according to TMZ.

The outlet also reported there were two options for dessert. They included Torta Di Gianduja (Letterpress Chocolate Trufflebert farm Hazelnuts) and Galette Di Fruitta Di Bosco (Farmers Market Fruit Crema Di Mandorle). Kim’s friend, Allison Slater, was the one who reportedly hosted the epic night.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwmVWbjORS8/?img_index=1

Kim’s birthday party comes just one day after she made headlines for admitting she wants an “age appropriate boyfriend” after dating younger Pete Davidson. “I have age limits, guys,” she told her “soccer mom” girlfriends when the topic arose during a recent episode of The Kardashians, per Daily Mail. “I need just a little bit more age appropriate. I need like 40s.”