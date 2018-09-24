Kanye West & Jay Z Working On Secret Project Together — New Music On The Way?

Kanye West and Jay-Z are big fans of collaborating with each other and are reportedly planning on getting back into the studio together.

Kanye West and Jay-Z are on good terms again and in fact, it looks like the two rappers are getting ready to collaborate on a musical project sometime soon. “Kanye and Jay are also planning on getting back in the studio together to make another album,” a source close to Kanye and Jay EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They have been secretly working on a follow-up to their last album together. Jay thinks they are the best producers in the game and he still loves working with Kanye. Their relationship on a personal and professional level is far from over.”

After a longstanding feud Kanye and Jay reportedly patched things up behind the scenes some time ago. These two now consider each other to be as close as family and we’re sure their fans will be thrilled to hear that they’re teaming up. As two of the top artists in the rap industry, any collaboration with Kanye and Jay is sure to be amazing. Whether it’s an entire album or just a song or two, we’ll take whatever we can get!

Kanye and Jay teamed up seven years ago on Watch The Throne so it’s been a long time coming for them to do a follow up collab. Kanye took to Twitter on Sept, 8 to possibly hint what the new project will be when he tweeted, “throne2 coming soon.” The tweet was definitely a surprise considering Kanye publicly claimed there would never be a Watch The Throne 2 back in 2016. Now that their feud is over, though, anything is possible and we’re absolutely loving it! We can’t wait to see what the talents have in store for us soon and we’ll be sure to update whenever we get more details!