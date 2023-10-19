Jeezy Breaks Silence After Filing for Divorce from Jeannie Mai: ‘The Decision Comes With a Heavy Heart’

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Jeezy broke his silence over one month after filing for divorce from Jeannie Mai and said that it was a difficult choice to end their marriage. The rapper, 46, released a statement to Entertainment Tonight on October 19 and addressed splitting up from his wife of two years for the first time. “The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart,” Jeezy said. “Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart.”

“Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves,” Jeezy added, mentioning his and Jeannie’s daughter Monaco, who was born in January 2022. “During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing,” Jeezy said to conclude his statement.

After two and a half years of marriage, Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie, 44, in Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta, Georgia on September 15. The former couple has a prenuptial agreement, according to the court documents that Jeezy filed. The docs also revealed that he’s seeking joint custody of Monaco. Jeezy said his marriage is “irretrievably broken” and there’s “no hope for reconciliation” when he filed for divorce.

Jeannie took a month off social media after the split was reported and returned to Instagram with a cryptic message on October 11. She posted a photo of a notebook with the phrase “Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect to heal” written in it. During an appearance on Sherri Shepherd‘s talk show on October 12, Jeannie avoided directly talking about her split from Jeezy, though she did allude to the marital drama while gushing over her 1-year-old daughter.

“Monaco, that is my North Star, and I can definitely tell you that I don’t know if I would handle this the same way without her, because today, I’m able to look at her and say, ‘What would I advise you if you were in my shoes?’ And it changes everything,” the former co-host of The Real said. “I’m so thankful to be a mom, and I’m thankful to have her.”

Jeezy and Jeannie tied the knot in March 2021 at their home in Atlanta. Three months later, Jeannie exclusively told HollywoodLife that the pair made the “sacred” decision to keep their nuptials private. “There were certain things that we wanted to save for us, and our marriage was so sacred,” she explained. “You don’t want to plan something really special and wonder if TMZ lenses are going to be through my trees.”