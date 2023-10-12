Jeannie Mai Breaks Silence After Splitting from Husband Jeezy With a Cryptic Message

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Jeannie Mai broke her silence one month after her husband Jeezy filed for divorce after two years of marriage. The TV host, 44, took to Instagram on October 11 and shared her first post since the news of the divorce broke in the middle of September. Jeannie posted a photo of a handwritten note that read, “Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal.” She simply put a black heart emoji in her caption.

Jeezy, 46, filed for divorce from Jeannie on September 14 and cited that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” in the court documents. The “Soul Survivor” rapper also noted that there is “no hope for reconciliation,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Jeezy requested joint custody of his and Jeannie’s daughter Monaco, who was born in January 2022. His divorce filing also revealed that the exes reportedly have a prenuptial agreement that Jeezy expects to be enforced.

While Jeannie has stayed quiet amidst the divorce, a source told People last month that the stylist is “hurt and devastated” by Jeezy’s decision to end their marriage. “She got married to stay married,” the insider said. “She’s committed to trying to save her marriage.” A second source claimed that Jeannie and Jeezy “had issues for a long time,” but things escalated because Jeezy was always in Atlanta while Jeannie was going back and forth between there and Los Angeles.

“She was scaling back a bit and trying to spend more time in Atlanta to work on their issues,” the source explained. “She obviously knew they had problems, but she wasn’t expecting a divorce. Now she’s trying to figure out what her future looks like and where she’ll be living,” they added. Since the split, Jeezy has deleted all pictures of Jeannie from his Instagram.

Jeannie started dating Jeezy in 2019, after he was a guest on The Real. The couple got married two years later in a ceremony in their Atlanta home in March 2021. Three months later, Jeannie opened up in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife about why she chose to take Jeezy’s last name, Jenkins, upon getting married.

“My husband is a beautiful human being let alone a legend in these streets and his name, his last name to me means a man who has survived so much and who has triumphed and has beat the odds in a way that many people can’t tell,” Jeannie said. “I am proud to carry his name and to bring everything I can to put even more purpose and even more value into what he already has.”