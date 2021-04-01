Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Married In Intimate Atlanta Ceremony A Year After Engagement: See Photos

Jeannie Mai wore a gorgeous Galia Lahav wedding gown to marry Jeezy in the garden of their Atlanta home. There was even a surprise musical guest!

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy‘s love story started on The Real, and now, it just got a lot more real: they tied the knot. The 42-year-old TV host and 43-year-old recording artist married in a gorgeous ceremony at their shared home in Atlanta on March 27, 2021, Vogue reported. While they originally wanted to exchange vows either in Italy’s seaside town of Lake Como or the South of France, the backyard nuptials were just as picturesque with a “backdrop of magnolia, birch, and maple trees” against the open garden where guests gathered, the magazine reported. You can see photos of the wedding, here!

“Everywhere you went, there were tall glass candles lighting your path. And, we had a live band, Trap Jazz, perform our favorite songs,” Jeannie told the outlet. And they had one other special music guest: Tyrese Gibson! The singer and Fast & Furious star’s performance of “Sweet Lady” was a surprise for Jeannie, according to Vogue. Before getting to the performance and speeches portion of the wedding, though, Jeannie walked down the aisle in a fairy-tale wedding dress made of tiered tulle ruffles designed by Galia Lahav.

“I collaborated with my stylist Lisa Cera and the Galia Lahav atelier to custom design the layers and the perfect hue. The finished product was everything I envisioned,” Jeannie told Vogue, adding that her 15-foot veil (which was sewn into her hair by her hairstylist, Kristen) was also a piece from Galia Lahav. Meanwhile, the groom ditched the usual black and white tux to instead wear a champagne blush suit put together by his go-to tailor, Teofilo Flor, and stylist Chris Shelby.

Off-white was the dress code for the guests, who had to follow certain protocols to make this a COVID-safe event. All wedding guests were given COVID-19 tests and once they turned negative, the guests “were shuttled to the surprise location–[Jeannie and Jeezy’s” home],” Jeannie said. Guests who had traveled two days before the big day were also required to provide negative COVID-19 test results.

This wedding was exactly one year in the making. After meeting on the set of Jeannie’s talk show The Real and beginning to date in Nov, 2018, Jeezy proposed to Jeannie on May 27, 2020. The “Put On” rapper originally planned to pop the question on a trip to Vietnam, but due to the pandemic, he instead proposed while the couple enjoyed a night-in at home among the first days of quarantine. “Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home, filled with Vietnamese food and decor,” Jeannie’s rep told PEOPLE at the time.

Jeezy and Jeannie are seriously one of the coolest couples, so it was no surprise their wedding involved plenty of music and gorgeous details. During an episode of HL‘s Instagram Live series TVTalk on April 30, the TV host gave us some exclusive details about what she was planning for the big day. “So yes, it’s going to be a dance fest. We love R&B and of course we love jazz and hip hop. We love 80s, too. We always said our wedding would be one fat party of love, so definitely that,” she added.

While their wedding plans were put on pause amid the global coronavirus pandemic, Jeannie appeared on Dancing With the Stars, and spoke to HL about Jeezy’s super sweet gesture: buying her a billboard with information on how to vote for her. “I’m very thankful for a man that knows how to support his partner so that when I win, we win,” she said in October 2020. “I think that that’s very important in relationships, to make sure that you elevate the other person and you don’t just say, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna vote for you, babe. You’re gonna do great.’ But you really go out of your way to show this person that, hey, I believe in you. Maybe even more than the times you don’t believe in yourself. And I needed that.”