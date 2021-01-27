Pamela Anderson’s Wedding Gown & Veil: See The ‘Baywatch’ Star’s Gorgeous Ceremony Look – Pics

Pamela Anderson looked stunning on her wedding day in an elegant white gown and long breathtaking veil. See her lovely look from the outdoor ceremony here.

Pamela Anderson, 53, was such a memorable bride when she married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in a Christmas Eve wedding! The former Baywatch star wore a short-sleeved long white wedding gown that was sheer at the top and fitted at the waist with a corset. Her “Princess Diana veil” was also sheer and long and went perfectly over her long blonde locks, which were down for the big day. Check out the pics of Pamela’s dress HERE!

Pamela and Dan posed for a number of photos during the ceremony, which took place on Vancouver Island, and the beauty also posed for other photos by herself. In some of the eye-catching snapshots, the happy lovebirds are kissing and cozying up to each other in front of tall trees in the backyard of the Ladysmith property that Pamela purchased from her grandparents. In another, they’re walking beside each other while gazing into each other’s eyes.

Another incredible pic shows Pamela up-close as she looks at the camera with a content gaze in her pretty blue eyes. There’s also a photo that shows her standing inside the house while smiling in her dress and holding onto a bouquet of flowers as she hangs her head down, and in another, she’s sitting on a bed while putting on dark green Hunter rainboots for the rainy weather.

Pamela’s beautiful pics come at the same time she shocked her fans with the news of her surprise wedding. “I’m exactly where I need to be, in the arms of a man who truly loves me,” she told the the Daily Mail about her new husband. “‘This one year together has felt like seven — like dog years.”

The new married couple met during lockdown at the beginning of 2020 and just clicked. Pamela, who was previously married five times, called the romance “a natural fit” that works. “I am in love. We were married Christmas Eve with both our families’ blessing, everyone we know is happy for us,” she said, while confirming that her close family and friends were in attendance. “I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together.”

“I feel like I’ve come full circle. I think this romantic property has a lot of healing energy, I’m at peace here,” she added. “It’s a big property but a few people passing by could see the fairytale gown with the long Princess Diana veil dragging in the mud. Heaven.”