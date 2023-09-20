Why Are Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Getting a Divorce? Everything to Know About Their Split

Image Credit: AFFI/Shutterstock

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy’s divorce has ignited chatter across the internet. Social media users continue to speculate what the reason was behind the pair’s sudden separation. Keep reading to learn all about Jeannie Mai and Jeezy’s abrupt separation.

Why Are Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Getting a Divorce?

In his September 14 court filing, Yeezy cited that his marriage to Jeannie was “irretrievably broken” as the reason behind their divorce. He also noted that there is “no hope for reconciliation,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. The “Mr. President” artist is seeking joint legal custody of his and Jeannie Mai’s child. Per his filing, Jeezy expects that their prenuptial agreement will be enforced. However, the details of the prenup have not yet been revealed.

Though the estranged spouses have only been married for two years, fans were shocked at the news of their split. Previously, Jeannie opened up in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife about why she chose to take Jeezy’s last name upon getting married.

“My husband is a beautiful human being let alone a legend in these streets and his name, his last name to me means a man who has survived so much and who has triumphed and has beat the odds in a way that many people can’t tell,” Jeannie told HollywoodLife in 2021. “So, today, being Jeannie Mai Jenkins, I am proud to carry his name and to bring everything I can to put even more purpose and even more value into what he already has.”

How Long Were Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Together?

The duo first met when Jeezy was a guest on Jeannie’s show in 2018. They later tied the knot in March 2021 in their Atlanta-based home. The then-newlyweds chose to keep their nuptials away from the public eye, which Jeannie exclusively told HollywoodLife was a “sacred” decision.

“That was a big decision for us because we have been really public and our relationship,” the talk show host added in her 2021 interview. “Sometimes, we chose it to be or not really public, and I’m on a talk show. So, I would share with you guys what it was like to fall in love with Jeezy and to find our way together. But there were certain things that we wanted to save for us, and our marriage was so sacred. You don’t want to plan something really special and wonder if TMZ lenses are going to be through my trees.”

Did Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Cheat on Each Other?

Neither The Real host nor the “Say I” artist has spoken out about their split. However, fans speculated that a cheating scandal took place between them, leading to their sudden separation. Some pointed to Jeannie’s apparent on-screen “chemistry” with Access host Mario Lopez in an Instagram video she posted in August. During one moment in her montage clip, Mario was seen holding up her and Jeezy’s daughter and kissing her on the cheek, which many fans disagreed with.

“You do not kiss another man’s child like that, that was very disrespectful and I bet Jeannie never said a word to him about that,” one person commented under the video shortly after Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie.

While the rumors appear to be baseless, Jeezy shared a cryptic Instagram caption one day before he filed for divorce, as he wrote, “Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me.”

Do Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Have Kids?

The television personality and the “Soul Survivor” rapper share one child together: daughter Monaco Mai Jenkins, whom Jeannie and Jeezy welcomed in 2022. In addition to Monaco, Jeezy also shares son Jadarius with his ex Tynesha Dykes and daughter Amra with ex Mahlet “Mahi” Gebremedhin.