Jeezy Accuses Jeannie Mai of Being a ‘Gatekeeper’ with Daughter Monaco, 1, After Split

Image Credit: Samantha Nandez/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Jeezy accused estranged wife Jeannie Mai of being a “gatekeeper” with their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco, in new court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The rapper, 46, reportedly filed a motion in Georgia’s Fulton County and requested a hearing to “address temporary custodial arrangements” of Monaco, who he claims has been “temporarily residing” at the former couple’s Los Angeles home with Jeannie, 44. Jeezy said in the docs that “addressing custodial and parenting time issues in such an ad hoc manner is becoming increasingly less feasible,” per PEOPLE.

Jeezy’s court filing went on to say that “the lack of consistency, continuity and stability” with the former couple’s “haphazard and fluid parenting time schedule is stressful” to Monaco and has “created unnecessary tension and confusion” between the exes. Jeezy also said that while he doesn’t believe Jeannie is “acting maliciously,” he thinks she “has acted as a gatekeeper” when it comes to Jeezy’s parenting time with his daughter.

Jeannie responded to her estranged husband’s petition in legal documents that were obtained by TMZ on December 1. Jeannie’s lawyer insinuated that Jeezy is guilty of infidelity in the response. “Wife further shows that the Court should enforce Paragraph 8 of the Prenuptial Agreement regarding infidelity which provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communications, including but not limited to texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media and/or Direct Messages, shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party,” the lawyer wrote.

Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie after two years of marriage on September 14. The former couple has a prenuptial agreement, and the rapper was seeking joint custody of Monaco. Jeezy said his marriage is “irretrievably broken” and there’s “no hope for reconciliation” when he filed for divorce. The “All There” rapper broke his silence about the split one month later and said that his decision to end his marriage to Jeezy “was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart.”

“Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart,” Jeezy added in his statement to Entertainment Tonight. “Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves,” he said about baby Monaco, who was born in January 2022.

Following the split, Jeannie appeared on Sherri Shepherd‘s talk show and said that her daughter has been helping her “handle” the breakup. “Monaco, that is my North Star, and I can definitely tell you that I don’t know if I would handle this the same way without her, because today, I’m able to look at her and say, ‘What would I advise you if you were in my shoes?’ And it changes everything,” Jeannie said. “I’m so thankful to be a mom, and I’m thankful to have her.”